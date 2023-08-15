Steven Tyler's Daughter Mia Claims Maui Fires Are 'Worse' Than on the News After Witnessing Disaster

Instagram Celebrity

Mia Tyler and her 6-year-old son Axton were on a vacation in Hawaii when the deadly fires began ravaging the island, but she and her child managed to get out safely.

Aug 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Steven Tyler's daughter and his grandson barely got out of the Maui wildfires. Witnessing the disaster that has been destroying the island, Mia Tyler claimed that the damage caused by the fire is "way worse" than what people saw on TV and online footage.

The daughter of the Aerosmith frontman uploaded on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, August 13 images of the devastation to Front Street in Lahaina. "I don't know where to start," she wrote in the since-expired Stories. "Halfway through our vacation on Maui we got news that a horrible fire had started an hour north of us."

"I don't need to tell you what happened next. All I can say is, it was way worse than what you saw on the news and online," she continued. "Many people and animals have lost their lives. Homes destroyed. Sacred buildings burnt to ashes. Thousand of locals and tourists displaced. And the horrors those people had to see and experience."

Mia admitted she felt helpless amid the dangerous situation, sharing, "Trying to keep my family and friends safe was all I could do. We were in a sacred paradise and could do nothing." She went on warning people against traveling to Maui and encouraged people to donate instead.

"The hotels are helping to home the people of Maui," she explained. "The island needs to heal and does not need tourists taking up valuable resources right now. The only thing we can do is donate to these wonderful people that need us the most right now. Please help. Any penny helps. I pray this land heals and comes back stronger like it always does."

The Maui wildfires, which started earlier this month, have destroyed thousands of homes and left nearly 100 people dead. Hundreds more are still missing since the tragedy.

