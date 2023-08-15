 

Kendall Jenner Can't Keep Her Hands Off Bad Bunny After Make Out Session at Drake's Concert

The 27-year-old model/reality TV star and the 29-year-old musician are seen 'making out' at the concert, which they attend along with Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

AceShowbiz - Kendall Jenner kept a close hold on Bad Bunny. The 27-year-old model was pictured keeping hold of the rapper's arm when they left Drake's concert at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

Kendall and the "WHERE SHE GOES" rhymer were seen walking arm-in-arm as they exited the venue on Sunday night, August 13. The alleged couple appeared to have spent an incredible time together as they were all smiles before getting in the same car.

It was indeed a fun night for the pair. An eyewitness told Page Six that "The Kardashians" star and the 29-year-old musician were seen "making out while [Kim Kardashian] was right next to them." In videos making rounds on social media, the lovebirds, who twinned in leather pants for the concert date, were featured getting touchy-feely in their VIP seats.

The former star of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" was featured intimately holding the rapper's face. She then spoke into his ear during Drake's performance of "God's Plan" on the "It's All a Blur Tour". Bad Bunny, meanwhile, wrapped his arms around Kendall as they continued their close conversation before breaking apart to dance with their hands clasped.

In response to their PDA, fans showed mixed feelings. "They genuinely look so in love," one fan wrote in a TikTok comment. Meanwhile, someone else said the couple looked "so cute" together.

A diehard fan of the "Un Verano Sin Ti" artist, however, disapproved of the romance, saying that the footage "ruined [their] night." Also not happy for the pair, one other commented, "I'd have to the leave the concert from being SICK."

The two first sparked romance rumors in February. None of them has yet to confirm their romance as Kendall had "no comment" on the matter in her interview with WSJ. magazine back in June. "I try [to] find the balance of keeping things private and … also not letting the unfortunate frustration and stress of everyone trying to get in on it stop me from enjoying my side," she explained. "I'll go out of my way to do things as privately as possible because I just think that that's the healthier way of dealing with relationships anyway."

