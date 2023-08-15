Taron Egerton and Ariana Grande Rumored to Star in Disney's Live-Action 'Hercules'

Cover Images/Dutch Press Photo Movie

The 'Kingsman' star is reportedly circling the role of the mighty Hercules, with the 'Thank U, Next' singer being considered to play Megara, the love interest of the Greek hero.

Aug 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Taron Egerton and Ariana Grande could team up in the next Disney movie. Both actors are rumored to star in the studio's upcoming live-action film "Hercules", which has had Guy Ritchie attached to direct.

According to insider DanielRPK on Patreon (via Cultura Colectiva), the Welsh actor is eyed for the titular role of the mighty Hercules. As for Grande, she is reportedly being considered for the role of Megara, the love interest of the Greek hero.

Another actor rumored to star in the film is Danny DeVito. The veteran actor may play Phil, Hercules' loyal trainer. The report additionally stated that Disney has been in talks with each of the celebrities to close the deal.

Egerton gained recognition for starring as a spy recruit in the "Kingsman" films. He received a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Elton John in the musical film "Rocketman" (2019). He has also starred on miniseries Black Bird (2022), for which he earned a Primetime Emmy Award nomination.

Grande is a singer/actress who rose to fame for playing Cat Valentine on the Nickelodeon series "Victorious" (2010–2013) and "Sam & Cat" (2013-2014). She recently wrapped the filming of the "Wicked" movie adaptation, which is helmed by Jon M. Chu.

As for DeVito, he is best known for his role as taxi dispatcher Louie De Palma on TV series "Taxi" (1978-1983). His other prominent TV and film credits include "Twins" (1988), "Junior" (1994) and FX's series "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia".

Back in November 2022, producer Joe Russo described the live-action "Hercules" movie as "a little bit more experimental in tone, a little bit more experimental in execution" than past live-action adaptations.

He also said that the project is inspired by TikTok. "I think they're excited to see what we can all bring to it in a way that isn't just a reinterpretation of the animated film," the "Avengers: Endgame" co-directed teased, before confirming that the upcoming movie will also be a musical.

Disney released the animated "Hercules" film, based on the legendary Greek hero Heracles, in 1997. DeVito was part of the voice cast, lending his voice for Philoctetes/Phil.

