Selena Gomez Deems Steve Martin Her 'Buddy' in Birthday Tribute

In celebration of her co-star's 78th birthday, the 'Only Murders in the Building' actress shares footage documenting her favorite on-set moments with the veteran actor.

Aug 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez has given testament of her close relationship with actor Steve Martin. In celebration of her co-star's 78th birthday, the Mabel Mora depicter on "Only Murders in the Building" deemed Steve her "buddy" in a birthday tribute she shared via social media.

On Monday, August 14, the 31-year-old singer treated her fans to a glimpse of her favorite moments together with Steve on Instagram Story. She uploaded a series of videos featuring the veteran actor, including one that documented him sitting down on a pew on the set of the Hulu series.

In the footage, Steve was sitting by himself when his and Selena's co-star, Martin Short, appeared from behind and asked the former why he sat on the long chair. In return, Steve shrugged, moved his body a little bit to the side and hilariously pointed to a sign that read, "Please sit here." Over the clip, she exclaimed, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY Steve Buddy! @stevemartinreally."

"The Heart Wants What It Wants" songstress then offered a look at more behind-the-scenes footage of filming the series. She unleashed a video of Steve showing off his skills in playing a banjo. In the clip, he could be seen sitting on a chair, in what appeared to be the singer's dressing room on set, while keeping his hands busy with the instrument.

The "Pink Panther" star seemed to be enjoying the music as he tapped his foot on the floor, in accordance with the rhythm of the music. He later turned his head to Selena, who was sitting on a couch around him, and gave a quick smile to the camera.

Selena Gomez paid tribute to Steve Martin on his 78th birthday via Instagram Story.

Selena has been friends with Steve, as well as Marty, since they star on the Hulu series. However, the singer admitted that she initially was scared of working with the two veteran actors. "Working with Steve and Marty, I was terrified at first, but relieved that comedy happened to be in my comfort zone," she said in a June interview with TheWrap.

"If anything, they've helped sharpen my skills. I hope to be as funny as they are one day," she gushed. "They are just really gifted at creating a situation out of nothing and making people laugh and I admire that deeply. I guess comedy comes quite naturally for me, but it's also helping me become more confident in approaching other roles that might be very different."

