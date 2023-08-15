Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Her Haters in First Performance Since Tory Lanez Sentencing

Instagram Music

The 'Savage' raptress gets emotional when taking the stage at Outside Lands Music Festival in San Francisco as she appears to slam those who didn't believe her regarding the 2020 shooting case.

Aug 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion had a message for her haters when she returned onstage following Tory Lanez sentencing. The Texas raptress got fired up as she took the stage at the 2023 Outside Lands Music Festival held at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park on Sunday, August 13.

"I just wanna say - f**k all my haters! None of that s**t you was doing or saying broke me," the 28-year-old said to the crowd, seemingly addressing those who accused her of lying regarding the 2020 shooting case. She also thanked her fans for their loyal support in recent years.

Megan rocked a magenta pink bodysuit embroidered with pearls, with floral adornments across her chest during the performance. She had her red locks down and parted in the middle with loose waves as she delivered her set, joined by some backing dancers.

The "Sweetest Pie" raptress was one of prominent artists to take the stage at the festival. Other performers included the Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Rey, Janelle Monae and The 1975.

On Tuesday, August 8, Tory was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan in the July 15, 2020 incident. In a statement a prosecutor read before the sentencing, the Grammy Award winner said, "Since I was viciously shot by the defendant, I have not experienced a single day of peace. Slowly but surely, I'm healing and coming back, but I will never be the same."

Breaking his silence on the sentencing, Tory wrote in a statement uploaded on Instagram, "I have never let a hard time intimidate me. I will never never let no jail time eliminate me. Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will."

Insisting that he had nothing to apologize for, the Canadian rap star added, "In no way shape or form was I apologizing for the charges I'm being wrongfully convicted of. I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do." He went on declaring, "This is nothing but another moment where my back is against the wall and I refuse to stop fighting till I come out victorious."

Tory, who will spend 9 years in prison after being credited with time served, is being held in what's called the administrative segregation unit, which is for inmates who cannot be safely housed with the rest of the folks behind bars, according to TMZ. He is only allowed out of his cell for 2 hours a day and for those 120 minutes, he's by himself. He can get some fresh air during recreation time only for 3 hours each week during his stay at Los Angeles County Jail.

Tory currently waits to get shipped out of county jail for prison. He's expected to be transferred to an intake center, where he'll learn where he'll spend the rest of his sentence, in September.

