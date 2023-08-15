Stevie Nicks Blasted Over 'Self-Centered' Post About Maui Wildfires

Cover Images/Media Punch Celebrity

Before being bombarded with criticisms from social media users, the Fleetwood Mac musician shared a lengthy statement in which she lamented how the disaster ruined her family's vacation.

Aug 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Stevie Nicks has found herself in hot water. Shortly after releasing a statement about wildfires in Maui via social media, the Fleetwood Mac musician got blasted over her "self-centered" post.

On Saturday, August 12, the 75-year-old singer/songwriter made use of Instagram to express her thoughts on the deadly disaster. Instead of compliments, she received a huge number of criticisms from Instagram users. In the comments section of the post, one online critic wrote, "I really like you Stevie, but this is coming off as so self centered."

"As a person with money and influence you could direct people to resources for native Hawaiians' aid," the critic continued. "But instead you focused on your family's vacation, which is a huge privilege in the first place, and your mansion and jewelry. You could have mentioned Lahaina’s impact on your life in another way."

Another chimed in, "You're a queen but this is kinda tone deaf, indigenous people lost their livelihoods and your response is 'I used to love vacationing here it ruined my nieces vacation.' " Similarly, a third pointed out, "Oh Stevie, love you but Native Hawaiians lost their homes for generations to come, your niece, at best, vacation was ruined, this is not what you should've posted."

A fourth criticized, "What on earth is this. Shame on you. Where is your pledge to send money to the native Hawaiians. Where is the call to action to support. Where is the mention of the dead. The missing. You've been living as an uninvited guest on native land. I am STUNNED by the blind privilege of this post."

In the said post, Stevie uploaded a photo of her handwritten statement about the wildfires. "As I am sure you have heard - the island, Maui, where I own a house I have been staying at since the 80s - and the small village, city, most magical place on earth, Lahaina, burned to the ground over the last few days," she began writing.

"And to make the situation worse my young niece, her husband, and their little boy had just arrived for a very needed vacation before she started up her school year (on her way to becoming a psychologist) for 10 days," she recalled. "They had one and a half days of fun and then - the fire started."

"The Lahaina that we knew~ The Lahaina that in many ways connect Fleetwood Mac and our music to the world, is gone," Stevie lamented. "But my memories of everything that happened to me there is clear as a bell."

"I will still walk those streets still watch the sunset from the many cool restaurants that we drove in to see every night I will see Mr. Fleetwoods beautiful new restaurant rebuilt and sparkling in the middle of Front Street," she continued. "Lahaina is not gone~ It is just away~."

You can share this post!