 

Rumer Willis Embraces Her 'Rounder and Jiggly' Postpartum Body in New Nude Photo

Rumer Willis Embraces Her 'Rounder and Jiggly' Postpartum Body in New Nude Photo
Instagram
Celebrity

Months after giving birth to her first child, the actress of 'The House Bunny' proudly shows off her 'bigger' breasts, 'softer' tummy and 'rounder' hips that she considers as a gift and privilege.

  • Aug 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Rumer Willis has embraced her postpartum figure. A few months after welcoming her first child with her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, the actress of "The House Bunny" took her time to reflect on her body which has turned "rounder and jiggly."

On Monday, August 14, the 34-year-old star shared her thoughts on her appearance after giving birth via Instagram. In a lengthy caption of the post, she wrote, "This body of mine that I spent so many years trying to shape and mold into what I thought was desirable or made me feel good in clothes, is a little softer and rounder and jiggly and different."

"And that's ok, more than ok. It's kind of amazing because I grew a person inside of it. This little being that I love with a fierceness and wonder that reaches new levels everyday," Rumer continued. "This body of mine made a human from scratch…and she looks and feels a little different now but I am truly in awe everyday when I look at my daughter."

"And see her smile or look at her perfect face and tiny toes and the way her eyes light up when she wakes up in the morning and recognizes my face. She is the love of my life," the actress gushed. She went on to note, "I know my body is still readjusting, but whatever shape it ends up in I am just grateful for all that it did and continues to do."

  Editors' Pick

"In the ongoing process of transformation, I am grateful for every twist and turn. My breasts, might be bigger and perhaps ever so drifting downward but what a gift and privilege that they can feed and provide nourishment for my Lou," the daughter of Bruce Willis said. "They also make a fantastic pillow while we cosleep."

The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actress additionally penned, "My hips and tummy, now softer and rounder, cradle my daughter in safety, warmth, and love. The most profound beauty I've ever felt in myself emerges from remembering daily, to not reject these parts of me, but just embrace and give them such deep gratitude."

"Thank you to the lovely team at @suryabymartha for helping me take a moment to take care of this mom bod," she concluded. Near the end of the caption, she added a hashtag that read, "#hotmomsclub."

In the same post, Rumer uploaded a nude selfie. She could be seen striking a post while proudly showing off how her postpartum body looks like. For the selfie, she donned jewelry including golden earrings and a matching bracelet. She also styled her hair into a sleek high bun.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Her Haters in First Performance Since Tory Lanez Sentencing

'Bachelorette' Recap: Charity Lawson Shows Gratitude to Her Former Suitors During 'Men Tell All'
Related Posts
Rumer Willis Shares Revealing Pics to Kick Off Her 'Hot Mom Thirst Trap Era'

Rumer Willis Shares Revealing Pics to Kick Off Her 'Hot Mom Thirst Trap Era'

Rumer Willis Flaunts Her 'Mom Bod' After Welcoming Daughter

Rumer Willis Flaunts Her 'Mom Bod' After Welcoming Daughter

Rumer Willis Had Shaky Start During Baby's Birth as She's Forced to Pop Her Own Waters

Rumer Willis Had Shaky Start During Baby's Birth as She's Forced to Pop Her Own Waters

Rumer Willis Welcomes Baby Girl: 'Pure Magic'

Rumer Willis Welcomes Baby Girl: 'Pure Magic'

Latest News
Selena Gomez Deems Steve Martin Her 'Buddy' in Birthday Tribute
  • Aug 15, 2023

Selena Gomez Deems Steve Martin Her 'Buddy' in Birthday Tribute

Kendall Jenner Can't Keep Her Hands Off Bad Bunny After Make Out Session at Drake's Concert
  • Aug 15, 2023

Kendall Jenner Can't Keep Her Hands Off Bad Bunny After Make Out Session at Drake's Concert

Taron Egerton and Ariana Grande Rumored to Star in Disney's Live-Action 'Hercules'
  • Aug 15, 2023

Taron Egerton and Ariana Grande Rumored to Star in Disney's Live-Action 'Hercules'

Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Confesses She's 'Not Good' Amid His Dementia Battle
  • Aug 15, 2023

Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Confesses She's 'Not Good' Amid His Dementia Battle

'Bachelorette' Recap: Charity Lawson Shows Gratitude to Her Former Suitors During 'Men Tell All'
  • Aug 15, 2023

'Bachelorette' Recap: Charity Lawson Shows Gratitude to Her Former Suitors During 'Men Tell All'

Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Her Haters in First Performance Since Tory Lanez Sentencing
  • Aug 15, 2023

Megan Thee Stallion Blasts Her Haters in First Performance Since Tory Lanez Sentencing

Most Read
Britney Spears Nails Stripper Moves in Racy Pole Dancing Video
Celebrity

Britney Spears Nails Stripper Moves in Racy Pole Dancing Video

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Enjoy Girls' Night Out in Santa Monica, Sport Matching Heels

Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa Enjoy Girls' Night Out in Santa Monica, Sport Matching Heels

Kevin Costner Slams Estranged Wife for Throwing 'Roadblock' to Drag Out Their Divorce

Kevin Costner Slams Estranged Wife for Throwing 'Roadblock' to Drag Out Their Divorce

Donald Trump Boasts About Having 'Close to 100 Per Cent' Chance of Winning 2024 Election

Donald Trump Boasts About Having 'Close to 100 Per Cent' Chance of Winning 2024 Election

Kourtney Kardashian Dragged for Her 'Insensitive' Instagram Caption Amid Maui Wildfires

Kourtney Kardashian Dragged for Her 'Insensitive' Instagram Caption Amid Maui Wildfires

Doja Cat Says 'It's True' to Illuminati Rumors in Trolling Post

Doja Cat Says 'It's True' to Illuminati Rumors in Trolling Post

Travis Scott Flaunts Jet Ski Skills in Outing With Model Tianna Lynnm

Travis Scott Flaunts Jet Ski Skills in Outing With Model Tianna Lynnm

Tom Brady Pokes Fun at Pic of Himself Taking Daughter Vivian to BLACKPINK's Concert

Tom Brady Pokes Fun at Pic of Himself Taking Daughter Vivian to BLACKPINK's Concert

Tyrese Gibson 'Deeply Annoyed' by People Accusing Him of Playing Victim Amid Home Depot Lawsuit

Tyrese Gibson 'Deeply Annoyed' by People Accusing Him of Playing Victim Amid Home Depot Lawsuit