'Barbie' Sequel Eyeing the Same Crew From the First Movie
Rumor has it, movie bosses are hoping to get the same crew from the Greta Gerwig-directed movie to return for a follow-up following the massive box office success.

  • Aug 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - A "Barbie" sequel is set in motion. Movie bosses have begun talks about a follow-up to the blockbuster starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling after the film's extraordinary box office success.

"Crew who worked on the 'Barbie' film have been contacted to discuss working on the follow-up. It is very early days, but it's become apparent that bosses want the same crew for the sequel as they did for the first. Emails have been sent but firmer details have to be finalized," a source told The Sun newspaper.

"Barbie" - directed by Greta Gerwig - was released in cinemas last month and tells the story of Margot's Barbie and Ryan's Ken as they go on a journey of "self-discovery" after being expelled from Barbie Land.

The project was the brainchild of Margot, who approached toymaker Mattel for the rights in 2018, and has become the first film from a female director to take $1 billion at the box office. Greta had recently suggested that she had "zero" plans to bring Barbie back to the big screen following the movie's release.

The 40-year-old director told the New York Times, "At this moment, it's [the first film is] all I've got. I feel like that at the end of every movie, like I'll never have another idea and everything I've ever wanted to do, I did. I wouldn't want to squash anybody else's dream, but for me, at this moment, I'm at totally zero."

It was reported recently that Hollywood studios are in the midst of a "stampede" to make more toy movies after Barbie's astonishing success. A new project based on the miniature Polly Pocket dolls - starring Lily Collins and directed by Lena Dunham - is said to have been given the green light.

A source told The Mail on Sunday newspaper, " 'Barbie' has set a fire under Hollywood. There is a stampede to cash in on other dolls."

