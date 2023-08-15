Ashley Olsen Quietly Becomes First-Time Mom After Welcoming First Child With Husband Louis Eisner

Instagram Celebrity

The actress-turned-fashion designer, who married her longtime beau in December last year, reportedly gave birth to a baby boy 'a few months ago in New York.'

Aug 15, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ashley Olsen is officially a first-time mother. If a new report is to be believed, the actress-turned-fashion designer has quietly welcomed her first child with her husband Louis Eisner.

Revealing the news was TMZ. According to the outlet, the 37-year-old gave birth to son Otto a few months ago in New York. Although the couple has yet to confirm the baby's arrival, sources claimed they are "ecstatic" over their new bundle of joy.

Ashley reportedly tied the knot with Louis in a hush-hush ceremony on December 28, 2022, at a private home in Bel-Air. It appeared to be an intimate event with only a handful of guests in attendance. A so-called insider told Page Six in January that "it went late with 50 people or so total."

Meanwhile, PEOPLE divulged that among those in attendees were Ashley's twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen as well as younger sister Elizabeth Olsen. A source additionally told the publication, "It was a small affair. She is very close with her family. Louis is very close with his family too, and they were in attendance as well. For them, it was a perfect celebration. They never wanted a huge wedding."

Ashley and Louis have kept their relationship private since they became an item in October 2017. The first time they made a public appearance together was in September 2021 when they attended a celebration for Young Eisner Scholars, a nonprofit founded by Louis' dad, attorney Eric Eisner, who was once the president of the David Geffen Company. At the time, the pair were photographed together on the red carpet.

The "New York Minute" star was previously in a relationship with former Columbia University quarterback and now producer Matt Kaplan. She also dated restaurateur Scott Sartiano, actor Jared Leto, cyclist Lance Armstrong, actor Justin Bartha and financier Richard Sachs.

