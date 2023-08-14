Serena Williams Has a Relaxing 'Pre-Push Party' Ahead of Welcoming Baby No. 2

Instagram Celebrity

More than one week after announcing that she is expecting a baby girl, the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion enjoys a spa day along with her daughter, family and friends.

AceShowbiz - Serena Williams has had a relaxing pre-push party. Ahead of welcoming her baby number two with her husband Alexis Ohanian, the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, along with her first child Olympia, was treated to the special bash by her friends and family.

On Saturday, August 12, the 41-year-old athlete offered a glimpse of the special event through a video she uploaded on her YouTube channel. The clip showed her entering a house with her loved ones already gathering inside. "Today we are having an amazing spa day that's been planned by my friends and my sister," she said while enjoying a massage.

"It's so fun. I've got my nails done, got my facial, got a foot massage, uh well, reflexology to be exact," she went on to elaborate. "And it's just, I love spa day. I have it at a house that's more relaxing and more fun. Great friendships and great champagne if you're drinking it. You can relax before the baby comes, you know, it's like a pre-push party."

The footage further displayed Serena talking in front of the camera in a confessional-style scene. "Baby No. 2 is on the way after, you know, lots of time waiting," she stated. "So, how am I feeling about it? Excited, anxious, nervous, happy, all of the above."

About the preparation for the baby's arrival itself, the professional tennis player revealed, "We're ready, actually, not quite ready today." She explained, "I need another week. I don't have my stuff ready, like, the crib and table and plenty of other things."

The Olympic gold medalist was later documented taking a number of photos with her family and friends. "I feel so loved today," she shared. "Everyone's here, my family's here. I'm all just loved and relaxed. This is a pre-push party. I'm coining that phrase."

Serena celebrated her pregnancy with her closest ones more than one week after she announced the gender of her second child with Alexis. Making use of her YouTube channel, she released a video from her lavish gender reveal party on July 31. The clip showed Alexis' creative plan in revealing the gender by the use of drones.

The video featured a scene in which a group of lit up drones formed a writing on the sky that spelled out, "It's a girl." Upon learning that they are expecting a baby girl, Serena, Alexis and Olympia were overjoyed. The wedded couple was later filmed sharing a sweet kiss.

