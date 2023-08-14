Meghan Markle Pictured Wearing Anti-Stress Patch While Prince Harry on Overseas Work Trip

Cover Images/John Rainford Celebrity

The Duchess of Sussex has been photographed wearing an anti-stress patch on her wrist during an outing when her husband and Duke of Sussex is on a work trip in Asia alone.

AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle is keeping herself calm when Prince Harry isn't around. The Duchess of Sussex was photographed wearing an anti-stress patch on her wrist during an outing when Harry is on a work trip in Asia.

In a picture obtained by Page Six, Meghan was seen on a make-up free stroll on Thursday, August 10 in Montecito, California. During the sighting, Meghan noticeably wore a dark blue NuCalm biosignal processing disc that she paired with her camel-colored Max Mara Rispoli coat and blue-and-tan printed cashmere Hermes Rayures D'Ete shawl.

According to the product's website, the calming device "activates the parasympathetic nervous system" so that its user can have a "rapid return to a functional state (motor skills, attention, and full cognition) with no lingering effects or mental lethargy."

A source reveals to Page Six that "NuCalm is incredible and has nothing necessarily to do with stress." Joining the "Suits" alum were her and Harry's two young kids, 4-year-old Prince Archie, and 2-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet.

While some reports claimed that Harry and Meghan allegedly have marital issues, the Duke of Sussex recently was revealed to be missing his wife very much during his overseas trip. Harry took part in a charity tournament to raise money for his charity Sentebale, and his friend and fellow player Nacho Figueras admitted they hadn't found it easy leaving their loved ones behind in California.

"We miss our wives very much. This was a very short trip, although it's a few days, it's a lot of travelling for 24 hours in Japan and a few hours here, but we miss them. We wish they were here," Nacho told reporters.

But while they missed their families, 46-year-old Nacho, who has four children with wife Delfina Blaquier, admitted he'd relished being able to spend some quality time for his pals. He said of Harry, "He's very committed. That's what he is. It's in his DNA and that's why I like him so much. Being able to spend so much time together has been a wonderful thing."

He added, "I always say that the first thing that [struck] me about Sentebale before I knew anything about it was his commitment to the charity, how much he cares about doing good. I could see that first-hand when I went to Lesotho with him, we have been there two or three times. He's the first person to point out that there's something that can be better. It's very inspiring."

