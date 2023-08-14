 

Taylor Swift May Star in 'Deadpool 3'

Word on the street is that the 'Lavender Haze' singer will appear in the Ryan Reynolds-starring movie as one of several 'X-Men' characters alongside Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift could be the next star heading to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If the report is to be trusted, the country-turned-pop superstar will make her Marvel debut in "Deadpool 3".

The online report, courtesy of The DisInsider, claims that the award-winning singer/songwriter will make a cameo appearance as Dazzler in the upcoming movie. Dazzler is one of several "X-Men" characters rumored to join Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in the movie.

Other names rumored to make appearance in the upcoming threequel are Taron Egerton as a Wolverine variant along with the returns of Famke Janssen and Halle Berry as Jean Grey and Storm respectively. None of these casting rumors has been confirmed, though.

  Editors' Pick

Meanwhile, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has long expressed that he's a big fan of Dazzler. Fandango's Erik Davis quote-tweeted the casting rumor while adding, "Many years ago I asked Kevin Feige if he were to ever direct his own Marvel movie, which character would he want to focus on. He said Dazzler. He's a big fan."

Of course, Swift is no stranger to acting. The Grammy Award winner has starred in star-studded romantic comedy film "Valentine's Day" (2010), musical fantasy film "Cats" (2019) and most recently in David O. Russell's "Amsterdam" (2022).

The 33-year-old star is currently on the road for her sold-out "The Eras Tour". She recently announced that "1989 (Taylor's Version)", her next re-recorded album, will be released on October 27.

As for "Deadpool 3", it had been filming in England before the SAG-AFTRA strike began. In addition to Ryan Reynolds, Jackman, Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Brianna Hildebrand, Shioli Kutsuna and Stefan Kapicic, the movie will reportedly bring back Jennifer Garner as Elektra. Disney has not addressed if the filming delay due to the ongoing strike will affect the currently planned May 3, 2024 release for the movie.

