 

Drake Scolds Male Fan for Starting a Tussle With a Woman Over His Sweaty Towel at L.A. Show

Drake Scolds Male Fan for Starting a Tussle With a Woman Over His Sweaty Towel at L.A. Show
Instagram
Music

The Canadian rap star confronted a male fan on the first Los Angeles show of his 'It's All a Blur' tour after the individual tried to snatch the rapper's towel that was first caught by a female concertgoer.

  • Aug 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Drake wants no drama at his concert. On the first night of the L.A. leg of his "It's All a Blur" tour, the "Certified Lover Boy" artist was filmed scolding a male fan for tussling with a woman over his sweaty towel.

The tension started after the 36-year-old emcee tossed his towel toward the audience after leaving the stage. A female fan then caught the it, but one male fan suddenly tried to snatch the relic out of her hands.

Drake saw the moment as he headed backstage. In a video circulating online, the Canadian rap star could be seen yelling at the man. He then assured the female woman that he had someone on the way to help.

"I'ma send someone up there," the four-time Grammy winner said while looking at the altercation. He also appeared to confront the man who tried to take the towel, but his team quickly guided him.

  Editors' Pick

The incident came after Drake revealed that the first night of his Los Angeles show was almost canceled. "Los Angeles, if you knew the things we had to do today to get this show off, smh… but for you, anything. I will see you tonight," he penned on Instagram Story.

That aside, Drake recently reacted to an alleged "For All the Dogs" poster that was placed at a bus stop in his hometown of Toronto. The image, which was shared by DJ Akademiks on Instagram, featured three dogs and the Canadian rap star's quote that read, "They say they miss the old Drake, girl don't tempt me."

Drake did not confirm whether or not it was fake. However, he replied in the comment section, "Lol who did this," suggesting that he was not the one who made it up.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Britney Spears Considers TV Tell-All Interview With Oprah Winfrey Ahead of Her Memoir

'The Last Voyage of the Demeter' Star Liam Cunningham Shares Personal Link to Dracula
Related Posts
Drake Laughs Off 'For All the Dogs' Poster in Toronto

Drake Laughs Off 'For All the Dogs' Poster in Toronto

Drake 'Unfortunately' Cancels His 'It's All a Blur' Concert in Memphis

Drake 'Unfortunately' Cancels His 'It's All a Blur' Concert in Memphis

Drake Shows Off Tupac Shakur's Ring He Bought for Over $1 Million at Auction

Drake Shows Off Tupac Shakur's Ring He Bought for Over $1 Million at Auction

Drake Appears to Drag Pharrell Williams in Pusha T Beef in His Verse on Travis Scott's 'Meltdown'

Drake Appears to Drag Pharrell Williams in Pusha T Beef in His Verse on Travis Scott's 'Meltdown'

Latest News
'The Last Voyage of the Demeter' Star Liam Cunningham Shares Personal Link to Dracula
  • Aug 14, 2023

'The Last Voyage of the Demeter' Star Liam Cunningham Shares Personal Link to Dracula

Meghan Markle Pictured Wearing Anti-Stress Patch While Prince Harry on Overseas Work Trip
  • Aug 14, 2023

Meghan Markle Pictured Wearing Anti-Stress Patch While Prince Harry on Overseas Work Trip

Serena Williams Has a Relaxing 'Pre-Push Party' Ahead of Welcoming Baby No. 2
  • Aug 14, 2023

Serena Williams Has a Relaxing 'Pre-Push Party' Ahead of Welcoming Baby No. 2

Taylor Swift May Star in 'Deadpool 3'
  • Aug 14, 2023

Taylor Swift May Star in 'Deadpool 3'

Heather Dubrow Defends Celebs' Ozempic Use as She Compares Drug to Botox
  • Aug 14, 2023

Heather Dubrow Defends Celebs' Ozempic Use as She Compares Drug to Botox

Britney Spears Considers TV Tell-All Interview With Oprah Winfrey Ahead of Her Memoir
  • Aug 14, 2023

Britney Spears Considers TV Tell-All Interview With Oprah Winfrey Ahead of Her Memoir

Most Read
Drake Laughs Off 'For All the Dogs' Poster in Toronto
Music

Drake Laughs Off 'For All the Dogs' Poster in Toronto

Finesse2tymes Under Fire for Letting 10-Year-Old Son FNG King Perform NSFW Songs Onstage

Finesse2tymes Under Fire for Letting 10-Year-Old Son FNG King Perform NSFW Songs Onstage

Travis Scott Assures Fans He'll Bring 'Utopia' Tour to U.S. Following Rome Gig

Travis Scott Assures Fans He'll Bring 'Utopia' Tour to U.S. Following Rome Gig

Offset and Cardi B Rarely Make Music Together Because They Are Very Critical of Each Other

Offset and Cardi B Rarely Make Music Together Because They Are Very Critical of Each Other

Janis Joplin Set to Be Inducted Into London's Music Walk of Fame

Janis Joplin Set to Be Inducted Into London's Music Walk of Fame

James Bay Releases New Track 'Goodbye Never Felt So Bad'

James Bay Releases New Track 'Goodbye Never Felt So Bad'

Offset Eyeing October Release for His Second Solo Album

Offset Eyeing October Release for His Second Solo Album

N-Dubz's Tulisa Contostavlos Felt Sidelined in Industry Due to 'Classism'

N-Dubz's Tulisa Contostavlos Felt Sidelined in Industry Due to 'Classism'

Ludacris Says Hip-Hop's 'Global Domination' Is Beyond His 'Wildest Imagination'

Ludacris Says Hip-Hop's 'Global Domination' Is Beyond His 'Wildest Imagination'