Britney Spears Considers TV Tell-All Interview With Oprah Winfrey Ahead of Her Memoir
If a new report is to be believed, the 41-year-old pop star is getting 'significant financial sums' for her to talk about her life journey on camera before she releases her tell-all.

  • Aug 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears may have her first TV interview since being released from her conservatorship in November 2021. If a new report is to be believed, the pop star considers having a televised tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey ahead of her memoir.

An insider close to Britney tells The Sun that TV networks and online streaming platforms have been putting their bids on the table to get exclusive one-on-one time with the "Toxic" singer. The source adds that "significant financial sums" have been offered to Britney for her to talk about her life journey on camera before she releases her tell-all.

It is also reported that Oprah is among those who present their offers to Britney. Back in 2021, the talk show icon allegedly reached out to the "Oops! …I Did It Again" hitmaker when she was first released from her decade-long conservatorship.

"Britney wants the world to know her truth. She is livid with her father and ready to fire back at Kevin. The pressure cooker of the past few months since the conservatorship ending has fired her up," a source told OK! Magazine at the time. "Working on her memoir has also triggered a desire to be more forthright. Oprah has secretly reached out to Britney through her lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, with an open offer."

The new report further elaborates that the 41-year-old star decided to decline the 2021 offer because she was "still coming to terms with independent life and mentally processing her freedom." Britney is now "in a different place," but another source doubts that she will have a TV special anytime soon.

"The [interview] proposal remains complicated for Britney who continues to face challenges speaking to strangers at length about intimate aspects of her life," the informant explains. "The trauma didn't go away overnight just because the conservatorship ended. Some days can be extremely testing and conversations can trigger her to behave unusually or even erratically."

"Certainly, putting a TV lens on her could be problematic and it means that a proper news-style interview is out of the question. However, a more feature-style interview, allowing her and the team to have control is an option," the source continues.

