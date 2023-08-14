 

'The Last Voyage of the Demeter' Star Liam Cunningham Shares Personal Link to Dracula

'The Last Voyage of the Demeter' Star Liam Cunningham Shares Personal Link to Dracula
Universal Pictures
Movie

The star plays the captain of the doomer schooner Demeter in the film, which is based on the 'The Captain's Log' segment of Bran Stoker's 'Dracula' telling the story of the ship's final voyage from Transylvania to London.

  • Aug 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Liam Cunningham has shared a personal link to Dracula after starring in new vampire movie "The Last Voyage of the Demeter". The "Game of Thrones" star plays the captain of the doomer schooner Demeter in the film which is based on the "The Captain's Log" segment of Bran Stoker's "Dracula" telling the story of the ship's final voyage from Transylvania to London - and Liam says the role feels personal because he lives down the road from where the book's author was born in Dublin, Ireland in 1847.

In an interview with Variety - believed to have been given before the Hollywood actors strike was announced - Liam explained, "About a kilometer down the road from me is the house that Bram Stoker was born in. I drive by his birthplace probably 10 times a week. I consider him a neighbour."

  Editors' Pick

He added of the new movie, "The attraction for me was that there are no movie stars in it - everybody's actors. Almost all of us were from theatre backgrounds and yet Amblin had the bravery not to need a marquee name. It's not a cheap movie, you can see the money on the screen. And that immediately brings, to my opinion, a certain amount of confidence, that they're gonna get behind something like this and want to make it well, because they didn't take the easy route."

The film also stars Corey Hawkins and Aisling Franciosi with Javier Botet playing bloodsucking villain Count Dracula. Since the movie's release, it has earned praised from horror master Stephen King, who reviewed the movie saying, "I was doubtful about 'The Last Voyage of the Demeter', but it's a throat-ripping good time. It reminded me of the best of the Hammer movies from the Sixties and Seventies."

Moviemaker Guillermo del Toro also shared how much he enjoyed the horror, adding, "I enjoyed Last Voyage of the Demeter so much: gorgeous, lavish and savage!!"

You can share this post!

You might also like

Drake Scolds Male Fan for Starting a Tussle With a Woman Over His Sweaty Towel at L.A. Show

'The Nun 2' Director Brags About Its Most 'Violent' Nature Among 'Conjuring' Movies
Latest News
Sinead O'Connor Used Her Trademark Look to Stop Being Targetted by Music Industry Bosses
  • Aug 14, 2023

Sinead O'Connor Used Her Trademark Look to Stop Being Targetted by Music Industry Bosses

'The Nun 2' Director Brags About Its Most 'Violent' Nature Among 'Conjuring' Movies
  • Aug 14, 2023

'The Nun 2' Director Brags About Its Most 'Violent' Nature Among 'Conjuring' Movies

'The Last Voyage of the Demeter' Star Liam Cunningham Shares Personal Link to Dracula
  • Aug 14, 2023

'The Last Voyage of the Demeter' Star Liam Cunningham Shares Personal Link to Dracula

Meghan Markle Pictured Wearing Anti-Stress Patch While Prince Harry on Overseas Work Trip
  • Aug 14, 2023

Meghan Markle Pictured Wearing Anti-Stress Patch While Prince Harry on Overseas Work Trip

Serena Williams Has a Relaxing 'Pre-Push Party' Ahead of Welcoming Baby No. 2
  • Aug 14, 2023

Serena Williams Has a Relaxing 'Pre-Push Party' Ahead of Welcoming Baby No. 2

Taylor Swift May Star in 'Deadpool 3'
  • Aug 14, 2023

Taylor Swift May Star in 'Deadpool 3'

Most Read
Seth Rogen Says Movie Studios Are Incapable of Solving Hollywood Strike Due to Their Own Infighting
Movie

Seth Rogen Says Movie Studios Are Incapable of Solving Hollywood Strike Due to Their Own Infighting

Disney's Live-Action 'Snow White' Accused of Pseudo Feminism for Twisting Storyline

Disney's Live-Action 'Snow White' Accused of Pseudo Feminism for Twisting Storyline

'Talk to Me' Officially Gets Sequel

'Talk to Me' Officially Gets Sequel

Alia Bhatt Loved Bringing Out Her Sass as 'Heart of Stone' Villain

Alia Bhatt Loved Bringing Out Her Sass as 'Heart of Stone' Villain

Jamie Lee Curtis Credited for Saving 'Freaky Friday'

Jamie Lee Curtis Credited for Saving 'Freaky Friday'

Gal Gadot Rehearsed for a Month to Make Sure She Nailed Song at 'Snow White' Audition

Gal Gadot Rehearsed for a Month to Make Sure She Nailed Song at 'Snow White' Audition

Rob Brydon Offended When People Ask Him Why He's Cast in 'Barbie'

Rob Brydon Offended When People Ask Him Why He's Cast in 'Barbie'

Lupita Nyong'o Allegedly Eyed for Disney's Live-Action 'The Princess and the Frog'

Lupita Nyong'o Allegedly Eyed for Disney's Live-Action 'The Princess and the Frog'

'Barbie' Tops Box Office for 4th Straight Week as 'Last Voyage of Demeter' Sinks

'Barbie' Tops Box Office for 4th Straight Week as 'Last Voyage of Demeter' Sinks