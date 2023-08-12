Drake Laughs Off 'For All the Dogs' Poster in Toronto

 

The said poster, which is shared by DJ Akademiks on Instagram, features three dogs and the Canadian rap star's quote that reads, 'They say they miss the old Drake, girl don't tempt me.'

AceShowbiz - Drake has no idea who put the alleged "For All the Dogs" poster in Toronto. The four-time Grammy winner couldn't help but laugh off a picture of the said ad that was placed at a bus stop in his hometown.

Sharing the photo of the poster was DJ Akademiks on his Instagram page. The image featured three dogs and the Canadian rap star's quote that read, "They say they miss the old Drake, girl don't tempt me."

The post did not go unnoticed by Drake. Sliding into the comment section, the "Way 2 Sexy" rhymer replied, "Lol who did this," seemingly suggesting that the poster was fake.

Drake first announced his upcoming album after releasing his poetry book, "Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream Of Consciousness By Kenza Samir & Aubrey Graham". One week later, possible tracks from the LP leaked online.

Among the songs hitting the web are "Tried Our Best" and "I'm the Problem", which are said to be included in the upcoming record. Other songs included "416" (feat. Big Sean), "Yves Slatt Laurent", "Calling My Name" (Original Version), "Lose You" (Demo 1) and "Lose You" (Demo 2), though neither of them has been confirmed as authentic Drake songs.

Drake has yet to confirm the "For All the Dogs" release date. However, during his final New York City stop of his and 21 Savage's "It's All A Blur" tour, the "Laugh Now Cry Later" spitter informed fans that the album would arrive in "two weeks."

"New York, I'll be back soon," the 36-year-old hip-hop artist declared at the tiime. He then added, "I have an album dropping for you in like two weeks or some s**t."

