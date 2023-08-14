 

Travis Scott's 'Utopia' Rules Billboard 200 in Its Second Week

Travis Scott's 'Utopia' Rules Billboard 200 in Its Second Week
Music

The 'SICKO MODE' rapper's new album marks the first rap album to spend its first two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart in nearly two years.

  • Aug 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Travis Scott (II)'s new album "Utopia" spends two weeks atop the Billboard 200 albums chart. The new set arrives at No. 1 of the list after earning 147,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending August 10, according to Luminate.

Of "Utopia" number, SEA units comprise 110,000, equaling 145.99 million on-demand official streams of the set's 19 total songs. Album sales comprise 37,000 and TEA units comprise less than 1,000 units. It marks the first rap album to spend its first two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in nearly two years.

At No. 2 is Morgan Wallen's chart-topping "One Thing at a Time" as it ascends from No. 3 to No. 2 with 92,000 equivalent album units. Meanwhile, "Barbie" soundtrack jumps from No. 4 to No. 3 after earning 74,000 equivalent album units.

  Editors' Pick

As for Taylor Swift's "Speak Now (Taylor's Swift)", it drops from No. 5 to No. 4 with 60,000 units earned. Following it up is the Grammy winner's "Midnights", another chart-topping album, which rises from No. 8 to No. 5 after earning 56,000 units. Also moving up this week is Taylor's "Lover", which climbs from No. 10 to No. 6 with 51,000 equivalent album units.

Post Malone's "Austin" descends from No. 2 to No. 7 in its second week with 50,000 units. Peso Pluma's "Genesis" slips from No. 7 to No. 8 after earning 47,000 units, while Taylor's former leader "Folklore" soars from No. 12 to No. 9 with 44,000 units. It's the third time the "Anti-Hero" hitmaker has four albums in the Top 10. Rounding out the Top 10 is Morgan's "Dangerous: The Double Album" that falls from No. 9 to No. 10 with 43,000 units.

Top Ten of Billboard 200:

  1. "Utopia" - Travis Scott (II) (147,000 units)
  2. "One Thing at a Time" - Morgan Wallen (92,000 units)
  3. "Barbie" Soundtrack - Various Artist (74,000 units)
  4. "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" - Taylor Swift (60,000 units)
  5. "Midnights" - Taylor Swift (56,000 units)
  6. "Lover" - Taylor Swift (51,000)
  7. "Austin" - Post Malone (50,000 units)
  8. "Genesis" - Peso Pluma (47,000 units)
  9. "Folklore" - Taylor Swift (44,000 units)
  10. "Dangerous: The Double Album" - Morgan Wallen (43,000 units)

You can share this post!

You might also like

Bethenny Frankel Almost Re-Teamed With Bravo Before Throwing Network Under the Bus

Lupita Nyong'o Allegedly Eyed for Disney's Live-Action 'The Princess and the Frog'
Related Posts
Travis Scott Wants to Study Architecture at Harvard After He's Done With Music

Travis Scott Wants to Study Architecture at Harvard After He's Done With Music

Travis Scott Reacts to Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Dating Rumors

Travis Scott Reacts to Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Dating Rumors

Travis Scott's Fans Sign Petition to Have Him at 2023 Coachella After Promoters Pulled His Slot

Travis Scott's Fans Sign Petition to Have Him at 2023 Coachella After Promoters Pulled His Slot

Travis Scott Shuts Down Instagram After Clowned Over His Batman Costume

Travis Scott Shuts Down Instagram After Clowned Over His Batman Costume

Latest News
Taylor Swift May Star in 'Deadpool 3'
  • Aug 14, 2023

Taylor Swift May Star in 'Deadpool 3'

Heather Dubrow Defends Celebs' Ozempic Use as She Compares Drug to Botox
  • Aug 14, 2023

Heather Dubrow Defends Celebs' Ozempic Use as She Compares Drug to Botox

Britney Spears Considers TV Tell-All Interview With Oprah Winfrey Ahead of Her Memoir
  • Aug 14, 2023

Britney Spears Considers TV Tell-All Interview With Oprah Winfrey Ahead of Her Memoir

Drake Scolds Male Fan for Starting a Tussle With a Woman Over His Sweaty Towel at L.A. Show
  • Aug 14, 2023

Drake Scolds Male Fan for Starting a Tussle With a Woman Over His Sweaty Towel at L.A. Show

Lupita Nyong'o Allegedly Eyed for Disney's Live-Action 'The Princess and the Frog'
  • Aug 14, 2023

Lupita Nyong'o Allegedly Eyed for Disney's Live-Action 'The Princess and the Frog'

Travis Scott's 'Utopia' Rules Billboard 200 in Its Second Week
  • Aug 14, 2023

Travis Scott's 'Utopia' Rules Billboard 200 in Its Second Week

Most Read
Jonas Brothers Tease 'Very famous' Surprise Guest for 'The Tour' Show at Yankees Stadium
Music

Jonas Brothers Tease 'Very famous' Surprise Guest for 'The Tour' Show at Yankees Stadium

Drake Laughs Off 'For All the Dogs' Poster in Toronto

Drake Laughs Off 'For All the Dogs' Poster in Toronto

Finesse2tymes Under Fire for Letting 10-Year-Old Son FNG King Perform NSFW Songs Onstage

Finesse2tymes Under Fire for Letting 10-Year-Old Son FNG King Perform NSFW Songs Onstage

Travis Scott Assures Fans He'll Bring 'Utopia' Tour to U.S. Following Rome Gig

Travis Scott Assures Fans He'll Bring 'Utopia' Tour to U.S. Following Rome Gig

Offset and Cardi B Rarely Make Music Together Because They Are Very Critical of Each Other

Offset and Cardi B Rarely Make Music Together Because They Are Very Critical of Each Other

Janis Joplin Set to Be Inducted Into London's Music Walk of Fame

Janis Joplin Set to Be Inducted Into London's Music Walk of Fame

James Bay Releases New Track 'Goodbye Never Felt So Bad'

James Bay Releases New Track 'Goodbye Never Felt So Bad'

Offset Eyeing October Release for His Second Solo Album

Offset Eyeing October Release for His Second Solo Album

N-Dubz's Tulisa Contostavlos Felt Sidelined in Industry Due to 'Classism'

N-Dubz's Tulisa Contostavlos Felt Sidelined in Industry Due to 'Classism'