Travis Scott's 'Utopia' Rules Billboard 200 in Its Second Week

Aug 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Travis Scott (II)'s new album "Utopia" spends two weeks atop the Billboard 200 albums chart. The new set arrives at No. 1 of the list after earning 147,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending August 10, according to Luminate.

Of "Utopia" number, SEA units comprise 110,000, equaling 145.99 million on-demand official streams of the set's 19 total songs. Album sales comprise 37,000 and TEA units comprise less than 1,000 units. It marks the first rap album to spend its first two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in nearly two years.

At No. 2 is Morgan Wallen's chart-topping "One Thing at a Time" as it ascends from No. 3 to No. 2 with 92,000 equivalent album units. Meanwhile, "Barbie" soundtrack jumps from No. 4 to No. 3 after earning 74,000 equivalent album units.

As for Taylor Swift's "Speak Now (Taylor's Swift)", it drops from No. 5 to No. 4 with 60,000 units earned. Following it up is the Grammy winner's "Midnights", another chart-topping album, which rises from No. 8 to No. 5 after earning 56,000 units. Also moving up this week is Taylor's "Lover", which climbs from No. 10 to No. 6 with 51,000 equivalent album units.

Post Malone's "Austin" descends from No. 2 to No. 7 in its second week with 50,000 units. Peso Pluma's "Genesis" slips from No. 7 to No. 8 after earning 47,000 units, while Taylor's former leader "Folklore" soars from No. 12 to No. 9 with 44,000 units. It's the third time the "Anti-Hero" hitmaker has four albums in the Top 10. Rounding out the Top 10 is Morgan's "Dangerous: The Double Album" that falls from No. 9 to No. 10 with 43,000 units.

