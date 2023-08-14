 

Elon Musk Dubs Mark Zuckerberg a 'Chicken' for Saying He Wants to 'Move On' From Their Cage Fight

Elon Musk Dubs Mark Zuckerberg a 'Chicken' for Saying He Wants to 'Move On' From Their Cage Fight
Cover Images/John Nacion/CNP
Celebrity

The X/Twitter owner trolls the Meta founder on his platform after the latter announces on Facebook that he wants to 'move on' from the fight because Elon didn't confirm the date.

  • Aug 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Elon Musk has clowned Mark Zuckerberg online for calling off their cage fight. After the Meta founder called to "move on" from their match, the X/Twitter owner trolled Mark by calling him a "chicken."

"Zuck is a chicken," the 52-year-old on his platform on Sunday, August 13. After one user suggested that Mark was "trying to chicken out" in the fight, the SpaceX founder penned, "He can't eat at chic fil a because that would be cannibalism."

Elon's tweets arrived after Mark's announced on Facebook that he wants to "move on" from the fight. "I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious and it's time to move on. I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won't confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead," the 39-year-old declared.

  Editors' Pick

Elon Musk's twetts

Elon Musk trolled Mark Zuckerberg for calling off their fight.

"If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on," the billionaire internet entrepreneur continued. "I'm going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously."

Mark must have changed his mind though. Prior to that, he said he was still up for the fight although nothing was confirmed. "I love this sport and I've been ready to fight since the day Elon challenged me. If he ever agrees on an actual date, you'll hear it from me. Until then, please assume anything he says has not been agreed on. Not holding my breath for Elon, but I'll share details on my next fight when I'm ready," he wrote on Threads alongside a photo of himself sparring outside.

As for Elon, he initially stated that "the fight will be managed by my and Zuck's foundations (not UFC)." He went on to share, "Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location. Everything done will pay respect to the past and present of Italy. And all proceeds go to veterans. And pediatric hospitals in Italy (sic)."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Doja Cat Says 'It's True' to Illuminati Rumors in Trolling Post

Shakira and Drake Spotted Leaving Same California Party 'Within Minutes of One Another'
Related Posts
Elon Musk Teases Mark Zuckerberg Cage Fight Will Take Place in 'Epic Location'

Elon Musk Teases Mark Zuckerberg Cage Fight Will Take Place in 'Epic Location'

Elon Musk Confirms His Cage Fight With Mark Zuckerberg Is Happening and Will Stream on X

Elon Musk Confirms His Cage Fight With Mark Zuckerberg Is Happening and Will Stream on X

Elon Musk Explains Why Twitter Name and Logo Are Flawed and Need to Be Changed

Elon Musk Explains Why Twitter Name and Logo Are Flawed and Need to Be Changed

Elon Musk Plans 'Super App' as He Rebrands Twitter and Reveals New Logo

Elon Musk Plans 'Super App' as He Rebrands Twitter and Reveals New Logo

Latest News
Nicki Minaj Shows Adoration for Billie Eilish in New TikTok Live
  • Aug 14, 2023

Nicki Minaj Shows Adoration for Billie Eilish in New TikTok Live

Shakira and Drake Spotted Leaving Same California Party 'Within Minutes of One Another'
  • Aug 14, 2023

Shakira and Drake Spotted Leaving Same California Party 'Within Minutes of One Another'

Elon Musk Dubs Mark Zuckerberg a 'Chicken' for Saying He Wants to 'Move On' From Their Cage Fight
  • Aug 14, 2023

Elon Musk Dubs Mark Zuckerberg a 'Chicken' for Saying He Wants to 'Move On' From Their Cage Fight

Doja Cat Says 'It's True' to Illuminati Rumors in Trolling Post
  • Aug 14, 2023

Doja Cat Says 'It's True' to Illuminati Rumors in Trolling Post

Damar Hamlin Plays First NFL Game Since Cardiac Arrest: It's 'Super Fun'
  • Aug 14, 2023

Damar Hamlin Plays First NFL Game Since Cardiac Arrest: It's 'Super Fun'

Lil Durk Slams Merch Thieves After False Active Shooter Report at His Chicago Show
  • Aug 14, 2023

Lil Durk Slams Merch Thieves After False Active Shooter Report at His Chicago Show

Most Read
Heidi Klum Almost Bares All During Capri Getaway With Husband Tom Kaulitz and Kids
Celebrity

Heidi Klum Almost Bares All During Capri Getaway With Husband Tom Kaulitz and Kids

Paulina Porizkova 'Terrified' to Post on Instagram After Making 'Expensive Mistake'

Paulina Porizkova 'Terrified' to Post on Instagram After Making 'Expensive Mistake'

Gisele Bundchen Picked Up at Airport by Joaquim Valente After Months of Dating Rumors

Gisele Bundchen Picked Up at Airport by Joaquim Valente After Months of Dating Rumors

Hailey Bieber Quickly Removes Picture of Her Bare Tummy Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Hailey Bieber Quickly Removes Picture of Her Bare Tummy Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Brody Jenner Leaves Fans Amazed With His Uncanny Resemblance to Newborn Daughter

Brody Jenner Leaves Fans Amazed With His Uncanny Resemblance to Newborn Daughter

Ice-T Proud of Doing Parenting That Is 'Different Than the Normal' With Wife Coco Austin

Ice-T Proud of Doing Parenting That Is 'Different Than the Normal' With Wife Coco Austin

Shirtless Chris Hemsworth Enjoys Morning Surf With Brother Liam on His 40th Birthday

Shirtless Chris Hemsworth Enjoys Morning Surf With Brother Liam on His 40th Birthday

Boosie Badazz Defends Decision to Sell Rolls-Royce After Being Called Broke by Kodak Black

Boosie Badazz Defends Decision to Sell Rolls-Royce After Being Called Broke by Kodak Black

Olivia Newton-John's Family Dish on Eerie Appearance After Her Death

Olivia Newton-John's Family Dish on Eerie Appearance After Her Death