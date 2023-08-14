 

Donald Trump Boasts About Having 'Close to 100 Per Cent' Chance of Winning 2024 Election

The 45th President of the United States is extremely confident about his chance of beating Joe Biden in the race to the Oval Office as he continues to talk big despite legal woes.

  • Aug 14, 2023

AceShowbiz - Donald Trump has boasted that he has a "close to 100 per cent" chance of beating Joe Biden if he faces him in the 2024 US presidential election. The former reality TV star made the remarks to The Sunday Times at the Iowa State Fair on Saturday, August 12.

The 77-year-old - who could be sentenced to a maximum of 55 years in prison if found guilty of the four criminal charges against him related to the January 6 Capitol riot and his alleged plot to stay in power - also mocked his closest rival for the Republican nomination Ron DeSantis, who he is leading in the polls by more than 40 points.

Trump also told DailyMail.com at the event about DeSantis, "He didn't have many people show up. That's not good. He's doing very poorly in the polls. Very, very poorly. And I think he's going to be leaving the race pretty soon, I think."

It comes after a US judge warned Trump not to make inflammatory statements that could intimidate witnesses ahead of his trial on criminal charges of plotting to overturn the 2020 US election.

Trump was arraigned for a record third time on 1 August and has pled not guilty to four charges against him related to the 6 January Capitol riot and his alleged plot to stay in power.

  Editors' Pick

Lawyers for Trump and federal prosecutors appeared in a federal courtroom on Friday, August 11 morning to discuss what restrictions could be imposed before his trial, where he was slapped with restrictions on what he could say before the proceedings.

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan warned Trump's team, "Even arguably ambiguous statements by the parties or their counsel - if they can be reasonably interpreted to intimidate witnesses or to prejudice potential jurors - can threaten the process."

"I caution you and your client to take special care in your public statements about this case. I will take whatever measures are necessary to safeguard the integrity of these proceedings."

She added, "The defendant and defense counsel shall not disclose Sensitive Materials or their contents directly or indirectly to any person or entity other than persons employed to assist in the defense, persons who are interviewed as potential witnesses, counsel for potential witnesses, and other persons to whom the court may authorize disclosure… Mr Trump, like every American, has a First Amendment right to free speech. But that right is not absolute."

Trump's trial is still months away and it has been proposed jury selection starts in December so a trial could get underway just after the new year. He has denied his involvement in the events of January 6 that saw his supporters storm the Capitol Building in Washington D.C., leaving five people dead and others injured.

