Tory Lanez Clowned for Dropping 'Free Tory Merch' After Sentencing

AceShowbiz - Tory Lanez has dropped a "Free Tory Merch after being sentenced to 10 years in prison in Megan Thee Stallion's shooting case. However, instead of making people interested to buy it, the emcee found himself being ridiculed online.



The 31-year-old announced the merch via Instagram on Friday, August 11. There were some black and white T-shirts and hoodies that featured photos of the emcee with a message that read, "Free Tory". In the caption, he wrote, "Free Tory … Till It's Backwards … Live Now @ ForeverUmbrella.Com."

Many have since reacted to the post. "Marketing from prison is insane ahahaha," one person wrote. "i can't keep defending u, this is ridiculous," another argued. "Nobody buying this," a third commented.

Twitter users also offered their two cents. One in particular wrote, "Tory Lanez making 'Free Tory' shirts explains why he needed 20 years instead of 10." Someone else added, "Tory lanez is selling free tory shirts he's literally a parody what a loser."

Tory received the 10-year prison sentence on Tuesday after being found guilty in December 2022 of three felony counts including assault with a semiautomatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence in connection with the July 2020 incident. He will spend 9 years in prison after being credited with time served.

Despite his guilty verdict, the "It Doesn't Matter" emcee maintained his innocence. In a statement posted on his Instagram page and addressed to his fans, collectively known as The Umbrellas, he declared, "I have never let a hard time intimidate me. I will never never let no jail time eliminate me. Regardless of how they try to spin my words, I have always maintained my innocence and I always will."

"This week in court I took responsibility for all verbal and intimate moments that I shared with the parties involved.... That's it," the Canadian rapper continued. "In no way shape or form was I apologizing for the charges I'm being wrongfully convicted of. I remain on the stance that I refuse to apologize for something that I did not do."

"I've faced adversity my whole life and every time it looked like I would lose, I came out on top," he further emphasized. "This is nothing but another moment where my back is against the wall and I refuse to stop fighting till I come out victorious."

