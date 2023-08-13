Boosie Badazz Defends Decision to Sell Rolls-Royce After Being Called Broke by Kodak Black

Instagram/Facebook Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) has fired back at Kodak Black. After being called broke by the "ZEZE" spitter for selling his Rolls-Royce amid his legal trouble, the "Wipe Me Down" spitter defended his decision in an interview, describing himself as a "smart" guy.

"It's being smart. If you got 9 cars outside and you don't go into your bank account for that. One of them can get you your lawyer paid, your bond paid, and you still have $50,000 left," the 40-year-old told VladTV. "It's smart. A 2020 that's sitting outside that I don't drive? It's smart."

"I just sold four cars three months before that and build another estate in my backyard," he added. "I didn't have to do that matter of fact. Jevaunte wanted to give me 500K cause he ain't like that they were talking about and he was gon give me back the car when I got out."

The rapper added that he is a "man" by being responsible and selling the car rather than borrowing from anyone to ensure he is not on a “leash.” He added that Kodak would “take money from anybody he can.”

