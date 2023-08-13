 

Boosie Badazz Defends Decision to Sell Rolls-Royce After Being Called Broke by Kodak Black

Boosie Badazz Defends Decision to Sell Rolls-Royce After Being Called Broke by Kodak Black
Instagram/Facebook
Celebrity

After being called broke by the "ZEZE" spitter for selling his Rolls-Royce amid his legal trouble, the "Wipe Me Down" spitter defended his decision in an interview, describing himself as a "smart" guy.

  • Aug 13, 2023

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) has fired back at Kodak Black. After being called broke by the "ZEZE" spitter for selling his Rolls-Royce amid his legal trouble, the "Wipe Me Down" spitter defended his decision in an interview, describing himself as a "smart" guy.

"It's being smart. If you got 9 cars outside and you don't go into your bank account for that. One of them can get you your lawyer paid, your bond paid, and you still have $50,000 left," the 40-year-old told VladTV. "It's smart. A 2020 that's sitting outside that I don't drive? It's smart."

  Editors' Pick

"I just sold four cars three months before that and build another estate in my backyard," he added. "I didn't have to do that matter of fact. Jevaunte wanted to give me 500K cause he ain't like that they were talking about and he was gon give me back the car when I got out."

The rapper added that he is a "man" by being responsible and selling the car rather than borrowing from anyone to ensure he is not on a “leash.” He added that Kodak would “take money from anybody he can.”

You can share this post!

You might also like

Tory Lanez Clowned for Dropping 'Free Tory Merch' After Sentencing

Finesse2tymes Under Fire for Letting 10-Year-Old Son FNG King Perform NSFW Songs Onstage
Related Posts
Young Joc Honors Late Mom by Sharing Throwback Video After Announcing Her Death

Young Joc Honors Late Mom by Sharing Throwback Video After Announcing Her Death

11 Celebrities Who Send Material Support During WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strike

11 Celebrities Who Send Material Support During WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strike

Akon Finally Gives French Montana a Real Watch After Buying a Fake One for His Birthday

Akon Finally Gives French Montana a Real Watch After Buying a Fake One for His Birthday

Khloe Kardashian Loathes Her 30s, Calls It 'the Worst Decade Ever'

Khloe Kardashian Loathes Her 30s, Calls It 'the Worst Decade Ever'

Latest News
Finesse2tymes Under Fire for Letting 10-Year-Old Son FNG King Perform NSFW Songs Onstage
  • Aug 13, 2023

Finesse2tymes Under Fire for Letting 10-Year-Old Son FNG King Perform NSFW Songs Onstage

Pedro Pascal Gets Locked Out of Art Gallery When Dropping by Exhibition About Himself
  • Aug 13, 2023

Pedro Pascal Gets Locked Out of Art Gallery When Dropping by Exhibition About Himself

Boosie Badazz Defends Decision to Sell Rolls-Royce After Being Called Broke by Kodak Black
  • Aug 13, 2023

Boosie Badazz Defends Decision to Sell Rolls-Royce After Being Called Broke by Kodak Black

Tory Lanez Clowned for Dropping 'Free Tory Merch' After Sentencing
  • Aug 13, 2023

Tory Lanez Clowned for Dropping 'Free Tory Merch' After Sentencing

Offset and Cardi B Rarely Make Music Together Because They Are Very Critical of Each Other
  • Aug 13, 2023

Offset and Cardi B Rarely Make Music Together Because They Are Very Critical of Each Other

Seth Rogen Says Movie Studios Are Incapable of Solving Hollywood Strike Due to Their Own Infighting
  • Aug 13, 2023

Seth Rogen Says Movie Studios Are Incapable of Solving Hollywood Strike Due to Their Own Infighting

Most Read
Ciara Blames Russell Wilson's Mesmerizing Eyes for Her Fourth Pregnancy
Celebrity

Ciara Blames Russell Wilson's Mesmerizing Eyes for Her Fourth Pregnancy

Rumer Willis Shares Revealing Pics to Kick Off Her 'Hot Mom Thirst Trap Era'

Rumer Willis Shares Revealing Pics to Kick Off Her 'Hot Mom Thirst Trap Era'

Harry Styles Spotted Cozying Up to Taylor Russell in London Amid Dating Rumors

Harry Styles Spotted Cozying Up to Taylor Russell in London Amid Dating Rumors

Lindsay Lohan's Brother Dakota Treats Fans to First Photo of Him With Baby Luai

Lindsay Lohan's Brother Dakota Treats Fans to First Photo of Him With Baby Luai

Madonna's Son David Gets Protective of the Singer at JFK

Madonna's Son David Gets Protective of the Singer at JFK

Tory Lanez Breaks Silence on 10-Year Sentence for Megan Thee Stallion Shooting, Refuses to Apologize

Tory Lanez Breaks Silence on 10-Year Sentence for Megan Thee Stallion Shooting, Refuses to Apologize

Brody Jenner and Fiancee Tia Blanco 'So Incredibly in Love' After Welcoming First Child Together

Brody Jenner and Fiancee Tia Blanco 'So Incredibly in Love' After Welcoming First Child Together

Jaden Smith and Girlfriend Sab Zada Spark Pregnancy Rumors

Jaden Smith and Girlfriend Sab Zada Spark Pregnancy Rumors

'Love and Hip Hop' Alum Hazel E 'Cheers' to Finalizing Divorce From Devon Waller

'Love and Hip Hop' Alum Hazel E 'Cheers' to Finalizing Divorce From Devon Waller