 

Ice-T Proud of Doing Parenting That Is 'Different Than the Normal' With Wife Coco Austin

Ice-T Proud of Doing Parenting That Is 'Different Than the Normal' With Wife Coco Austin
Instagram
Celebrity

When opening up about his and his wife Coco's parenting journey, the 'Law and Order: Special Victims Unit' star suggests that they couldn't care less about what people say.

  • Aug 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ice-T acknowledges that his and Coco Austin's parenting have raised people's eyebrows over the years. However, the "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" star suggests in an interview he's proud of how he and her spouse raise their 7-year-old daughter Chanel.

"We do our parenting," the 65-year-old told PEOPLE. " I think the thing of it is, it's Ice-T and Coco. Our parenting is a lot different than the normal, square couple from Oklahoma. I'm a f**king rock star, it's different."

  Editors' Pick

"We're like the Osbournes," the rapper/actor, who also has LeTesha, 47, and Tracy, 31, from previous relationships, further exclaimed. "We have a different dynamic in our house. But it's not harmful. That's the main thing. It's us."

"You have to be out of your mind to care with someone else has to say," he explained. "I guess the thing is that to become successful, you can't pay attention to anybody but yourself. I think the trick is you take that like this: I don't know you personally, so I can't take anything personally. The only thing that would bother me is if somebody I cared about said something."

The proud dad went on to emphasize, "You got to remember this: for anything anybody says about me and Coco, there's a million billion people that are like f**k that. So are you gonna listen to the negative? I always say you're insulated by love. You got so many people out there that love you. You can't pay attention to the idiots, you know?" He then concluded, "So none of that affects us and you can tell."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Drake Laughs Off 'For All the Dogs' Poster in Toronto

Shirtless Chris Hemsworth Enjoys Morning Surf With Brother Liam on His 40th Birthday
Related Posts
Ice-T Calls Out 'Weirdos' Who Think Jamie Foxx Has Been Cloned After His Hospitalization

Ice-T Calls Out 'Weirdos' Who Think Jamie Foxx Has Been Cloned After His Hospitalization

Ice-T Urges Hip-Hop Artists to 'Calm Down' to Avoid More Losses

Ice-T Urges Hip-Hop Artists to 'Calm Down' to Avoid More Losses

Ice-T Defends Wife Coco Austin Following Backlash Over Sultry Fourth of July Outfit

Ice-T Defends Wife Coco Austin Following Backlash Over Sultry Fourth of July Outfit

Ice-T Dubs His Youngest Child Chanel 'the Best Gift'

Ice-T Dubs His Youngest Child Chanel 'the Best Gift'

Latest News
Ice-T Proud of Doing Parenting That Is 'Different Than the Normal' With Wife Coco Austin
  • Aug 12, 2023

Ice-T Proud of Doing Parenting That Is 'Different Than the Normal' With Wife Coco Austin

Janis Joplin Set to Be Inducted Into London's Music Walk of Fame
  • Aug 12, 2023

Janis Joplin Set to Be Inducted Into London's Music Walk of Fame

Cody Simpson Fronting New Campaign for L'Oreal Paris Men Skincare
  • Aug 12, 2023

Cody Simpson Fronting New Campaign for L'Oreal Paris Men Skincare

Drake Laughs Off 'For All the Dogs' Poster in Toronto
  • Aug 12, 2023

Drake Laughs Off 'For All the Dogs' Poster in Toronto

James Bay Releases New Track 'Goodbye Never Felt So Bad'
  • Aug 12, 2023

James Bay Releases New Track 'Goodbye Never Felt So Bad'

Heidi Klum Almost Bares All During Capri Getaway With Husband Tom Kaulitz and Kids
  • Aug 12, 2023

Heidi Klum Almost Bares All During Capri Getaway With Husband Tom Kaulitz and Kids

Most Read
Erykah Badu Calmly Reacts to DJ Akademiks' Fiery Rant
Celebrity

Erykah Badu Calmly Reacts to DJ Akademiks' Fiery Rant

T.I.'s Son King Harris 'Hurt' After Waka Flocka Flame Dismisses His Birthday Invite

T.I.'s Son King Harris 'Hurt' After Waka Flocka Flame Dismisses His Birthday Invite

Ciara Blames Russell Wilson's Mesmerizing Eyes for Her Fourth Pregnancy

Ciara Blames Russell Wilson's Mesmerizing Eyes for Her Fourth Pregnancy

Harry Styles Spotted Cozying Up to Taylor Russell in London Amid Dating Rumors

Harry Styles Spotted Cozying Up to Taylor Russell in London Amid Dating Rumors

Madonna's Son David Gets Protective of the Singer at JFK

Madonna's Son David Gets Protective of the Singer at JFK

Lindsay Lohan's Brother Dakota Treats Fans to First Photo of Him With Baby Luai

Lindsay Lohan's Brother Dakota Treats Fans to First Photo of Him With Baby Luai

Tory Lanez Breaks Silence on 10-Year Sentence for Megan Thee Stallion Shooting, Refuses to Apologize

Tory Lanez Breaks Silence on 10-Year Sentence for Megan Thee Stallion Shooting, Refuses to Apologize

Brody Jenner and Fiancee Tia Blanco 'So Incredibly in Love' After Welcoming First Child Together

Brody Jenner and Fiancee Tia Blanco 'So Incredibly in Love' After Welcoming First Child Together

Rumer Willis Shares Revealing Pics to Kick Off Her 'Hot Mom Thirst Trap Era'

Rumer Willis Shares Revealing Pics to Kick Off Her 'Hot Mom Thirst Trap Era'