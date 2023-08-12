 

Hailey Bieber Quickly Removes Picture of Her Bare Tummy Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Hailey Bieber Quickly Removes Picture of Her Bare Tummy Amid Pregnancy Rumors
Cover Images/BauerGriffin
Celebrity

Fans notice that the wife of Justin Bieber posts and deletes a picture of her bare belly amid rumors that she's pregnant with her and the 'What Do You Mean?' singer's first child together.

  • Aug 12, 2023

AceShowbiz - Hailey Bieber (Hailey Baldwin) was caught making a quick adjustment on her Instagram feed. Fans noticed that the wife of Justin Bieber posted and deleted a picture of her bare belly amid rumors that she's pregnant with her and Justin's first child together.

The said photo was initially included in her Friday, August 11 post. It featured her rocking a gold charm chain that read "bieber" around her bare tummy. The picture also saw the model holding her thumb in gym shorts as if she wanted to show off her bare belly with the meaningful chain around it.

Hailey Bieber's now-deleted Instagram photo

Hailey Bieber bared her tummy in a now-deleted Instagram photo.

However, the 26-year-old later took the post down and uploaded a new version of the slideshow. She omitted the bare belly photo for her new post, which she captioned with, "Is currently watching all of sex and the city for the first time ever."

  Editors' Pick

Some of her famous friends flooded the comments section with Kim Kardashian asking, "Are u ok???? This is wild." Justine Skye added, "That's great but when are you gonna watch Vortex like I told you!" Vanessa Hudgens, meanwhile, wrote, "This belly chain is too cute," seemingly not realizing the re-upload.

Fans also took to the comments section to ask about the omission. "Did I miss something? Where's the belly chain lol." Another fan noted, "But im not seeing the belly chain!"

"WHY DID U DELETE THE CHAIN ITS SO DOPE," a third commenter wondered. Echoing the sentiment, a fourth wrote, "Why would u delete belly chain pic it was so cute!"

Hailey's eyebrow-raising social media activity came amid reports that she and Justin are expecting their first child together after nearly five years of marriage. Hailey was allegedly consulting with fertility doctors in December of last year and is now pregnant.

Fans also believed that she fueled the pregnancy speculation in a picture taken when she and the "Love Yourself" hitmaker attended Drake's "It's All a Blur Tour" concert at the Barclays Center stadium in New York on July 18. The said snap saw Hailey, who rocked a black crop top and pants, standing and leaning against the rails as she put her two hands on her bare tummy.

Hailey, however, appeared to shut down the pregnancy claims during an outing in late July. The daughter of Stephen Baldwin was photographed flaunting her flat abs while rocking a crop top as he exited an office building in Los Angeles.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Disney's Live-Action 'Snow White' Accused of Pseudo Feminism for Twisting Storyline

Heidi Klum Almost Bares All During Capri Getaway With Husband Tom Kaulitz and Kids
Related Posts
Hailey Bieber Flaunts Abs in Crop Top Amid Pregnancy Speculations

Hailey Bieber Flaunts Abs in Crop Top Amid Pregnancy Speculations

Hailey Baldwin Hesitant to Launch Fashion Line Due to 'Fatigue of Celebrity Beauty Brands'

Hailey Baldwin Hesitant to Launch Fashion Line Due to 'Fatigue of Celebrity Beauty Brands'

Hailey Bieber Claims She 'Embraces' Her Identity as Nepo Baby With Controversial T-Shirt

Hailey Bieber Claims She 'Embraces' Her Identity as Nepo Baby With Controversial T-Shirt

Hailey Baldwin Insists She and Selena Gomez Are Not Love Rivals: It's 'Made Up and Twisted'

Hailey Baldwin Insists She and Selena Gomez Are Not Love Rivals: It's 'Made Up and Twisted'

Latest News
Kanye West Confident on His Comeback
  • Aug 12, 2023

Kanye West Confident on His Comeback

Hailey Bieber Quickly Removes Picture of Her Bare Tummy Amid Pregnancy Rumors
  • Aug 12, 2023

Hailey Bieber Quickly Removes Picture of Her Bare Tummy Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Olivia Newton-John's Family Dish on Eerie Appearance After Her Death
  • Aug 12, 2023

Olivia Newton-John's Family Dish on Eerie Appearance After Her Death

Ice-T Proud of Doing Parenting That Is 'Different Than the Normal' With Wife Coco Austin
  • Aug 12, 2023

Ice-T Proud of Doing Parenting That Is 'Different Than the Normal' With Wife Coco Austin

Janis Joplin Set to Be Inducted Into London's Music Walk of Fame
  • Aug 12, 2023

Janis Joplin Set to Be Inducted Into London's Music Walk of Fame

Cody Simpson Fronting New Campaign for L'Oreal Paris Men Skincare
  • Aug 12, 2023

Cody Simpson Fronting New Campaign for L'Oreal Paris Men Skincare

Most Read
T.I.'s Son King Harris 'Hurt' After Waka Flocka Flame Dismisses His Birthday Invite
Celebrity

T.I.'s Son King Harris 'Hurt' After Waka Flocka Flame Dismisses His Birthday Invite

Ciara Blames Russell Wilson's Mesmerizing Eyes for Her Fourth Pregnancy

Ciara Blames Russell Wilson's Mesmerizing Eyes for Her Fourth Pregnancy

Harry Styles Spotted Cozying Up to Taylor Russell in London Amid Dating Rumors

Harry Styles Spotted Cozying Up to Taylor Russell in London Amid Dating Rumors

Madonna's Son David Gets Protective of the Singer at JFK

Madonna's Son David Gets Protective of the Singer at JFK

Lindsay Lohan's Brother Dakota Treats Fans to First Photo of Him With Baby Luai

Lindsay Lohan's Brother Dakota Treats Fans to First Photo of Him With Baby Luai

Tory Lanez Breaks Silence on 10-Year Sentence for Megan Thee Stallion Shooting, Refuses to Apologize

Tory Lanez Breaks Silence on 10-Year Sentence for Megan Thee Stallion Shooting, Refuses to Apologize

Rumer Willis Shares Revealing Pics to Kick Off Her 'Hot Mom Thirst Trap Era'

Rumer Willis Shares Revealing Pics to Kick Off Her 'Hot Mom Thirst Trap Era'

Brody Jenner and Fiancee Tia Blanco 'So Incredibly in Love' After Welcoming First Child Together

Brody Jenner and Fiancee Tia Blanco 'So Incredibly in Love' After Welcoming First Child Together

'Love and Hip Hop' Alum Hazel E 'Cheers' to Finalizing Divorce From Devon Waller

'Love and Hip Hop' Alum Hazel E 'Cheers' to Finalizing Divorce From Devon Waller