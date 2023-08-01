 

Hailey Bieber Flaunts Abs in Crop Top Amid Pregnancy Speculations

The 26-year-old model shows off her abs while rocking a crop top after it's rumored that she and husband Justin Bieber are expecting their first child together.

  • Aug 1, 2023

AceShowbiz - Hailey Bieber (Hailey Baldwin) appears to shut down pregnancy rumors surrounding her. The model showed off her apparent flat abs while rocking a crop top as he exited an office building in Los Angeles on Thursday, July 27.

For the business meeting, the wife of Justin Bieber opted to look casual in a white Lesem slim fit crop top tee that let her put her tummy on dispay. She paired the look with oversized low-rise vintage Levi's jeans, black Jil Sander loafers and a black Miu Miu leather belt.

The 26-year-old also had a Saint Laurent Small Le 5 7 smooth leather bag and rectangular black Vogue sunglasses with her for the outing. As for her hair, the catwalk beauty styled it in her signature sleek bun.

Her recent sighting arrived after it was rumored that she and Justin are expecting their first child together after nearly five years of marriage. Hailey was allegedly consulting with fertility doctors in December of last year and is now pregnant.

Fans also believed that she fueled the pregnancy speculation in a picture taken when she and the "What Do You Mean?" singer attended Drake's "It's All a Blur Tour" concert at the Barclays Center stadium in New York on July 18. The said snap saw Hailey, who rocked a black crop top and pants, standing and leaning against the rails as she put her two hands on her bare tummy.

Insinuating that Hailey may be eating for two, one fan commented on the picture, "Belly." Another remarked, "Her hands on her bellyyyy!" while a third wondered, "Is she preggers? Looks like."

Some users, however, appeared to be skeptical as one argued, "i don't think so, she's leaning against the rails in this photo so obv her body is bento in an unnatural position but it's only my opinion, i might be wrong." Someone else joked, "Me when i eat in burger king."

