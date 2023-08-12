 

Heidi Klum Almost Bares All During Capri Getaway With Husband Tom Kaulitz and Kids

The 'America's Got Talent' judge, who is no stranger to delivering sexy looks, seems unbothered being topless around her kids while relaxing at the luxury beach club Il Lido del Faro.

AceShowbiz - Heidi Klum clearly loves to show some skin during vacation. While taking a trip to Capri, Italy with her husband Tom Kaulitz and her children, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Seal, the supermodel almost bared all as she only wore thong-style bottoms.

In pictures obtained by Page Six, the 50-year-old was seen ditching her animal-printed triangle top while relaxing at the luxury beach club Il Lido del Faro. In one photo, she could be seen sitting next to her daughter, rocking a tall raffia hat.

Heidi later put the top back on for a photoshoot session with her husband Tom among some rocks. At some point, the couple took a selfie together.

Back in July, Heidi also went topless while vacationing with Tom in Sardinia. Photos published by Daily Mail showed the pair sharing an intimate kiss and walking hand-in-hand at Cala di Volpe.

For the sunny outing, the "America's Got Talent" judge opted to flaunt her body in a skimpy black two-piece before removing her top as she soaked up the rays while lying on a deckchair. The German beauty completed her beach look with a belly chain, black bucket hat and beige sunglasses.

As for Tom, he sported black board shorts and a patterned shirt. The guitarist, who is 17 years her junior, left his shirt partially unbuttoned to share a glimpse at his toned abs. The Tokio Hotel band member finished off his look with a black baseball cap and black square sunglasses.

Heidi is no stranger to delivering sexy looks. Earlier that month, she opted for a risque style in a bikini-gown hybrid while attending Jean Paul Gaultier's Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week show. She stole people's attention in a sultry blue-and-black dress-swimsuit hybrid.

