Heidi Klum Almost Bares All During Capri Getaway With Husband Tom Kaulitz and Kids

AceShowbiz - Heidi Klum clearly loves to show some skin during vacation. While taking a trip to Capri, Italy with her husband Tom Kaulitz and her children, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Seal, the supermodel almost bared all as she only wore thong-style bottoms.
In pictures obtained by Page Six, the 50-year-old was seen ditching her animal-printed triangle top while relaxing at the luxury beach club Il Lido del Faro. In one photo, she could be seen sitting next to her daughter, rocking a tall raffia hat.
Heidi later put the top back on for a photoshoot session with her husband Tom among some rocks. At some point, the couple took a selfie together.
Back in July, Heidi also went topless while vacationing with Tom in Sardinia. Photos published by Daily Mail showed the pair sharing an intimate kiss and walking hand-in-hand at Cala di Volpe.
For the sunny outing, the "America's Got Talent" judge opted to flaunt her body in a skimpy black two-piece before removing her top as she soaked up the rays while lying on a deckchair. The German beauty completed her beach look with a belly chain, black bucket hat and beige sunglasses.
As for Tom, he sported black board shorts and a patterned shirt. The guitarist, who is 17 years her junior, left his shirt partially unbuttoned to share a glimpse at his toned abs. The Tokio Hotel band member finished off his look with a black baseball cap and black square sunglasses.
Heidi is no stranger to delivering sexy looks. Earlier that month, she opted for a risque style in a bikini-gown hybrid while attending Jean Paul Gaultier's Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week show. She stole people's attention in a sultry blue-and-black dress-swimsuit hybrid.