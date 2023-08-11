Sutton Stracke Doubts Erika Jayne's Claim She Loses Weight Due to Menopause

Instagram Celebrity

A few days before the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star voices her doubt, her co-star made a public claim on 'Watch What Happens Live' that her hormones affected her weight.

Aug 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sutton Stracke has doubted Erika Jayne's reasoning on her weight loss. After her co-star claimed that she lost weight due to menopause, the star of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" did not hold back to voice her view on the matter.

In an interview published on Wednesday, August 9, the 51-year-old reality TV star appeared to question Erika's recent remark about her slimmer body. Speaking to Us Weekly, she stated, "I've been through the menopause, but I still dont look like that, but OK."

The Sutton Concept owner went on to tell the outlet that she is "impressed" with her 52-year-old co-star and pal's fit physique. She said, "Well, good lord. … I need to do whatever she's doing."

During the chat, Sutton discussed her connection with Erika and its transformation that fans will be able to see in season 13 of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills". She spilled, "I think Erika and I have always had this very strange bond … that we can't explain."

"It's kind of a love-hate relationship. Because at the end of the day, I like her. We fight, but then I like her," she explained. "This season, we didn't really fight that much. Its funny. [Well], we did fight, but then we didn't."

Noting that in season 13 Erika will show off her "softer side," Sutton additionally shared, "I think that things have calmed down in her life." She added, "It's nice to see this person. She's more like the person that I first met."

Erika previously made a claim that she has been losing weight because of her menopause. During her appearance on "Watch What Happens Live", host Andy Cohen first likened her look to a "whisper of herself." In response, she pointed out, "Yes, I did come down in weight and I did it hormonally." Andy later asked, "Not Ozempic-ally?" Erika did not take long to reply, "I was going through menopause. So I took it all down."

Following Erika's remarks, another guest in the episode, actress Jackie Hoffman, appeared to be skeptical. Jackie then voiced her doubt by asking, "Who loses weight in menopause?" In return, Erika added, "I went to the doctor and I said get it off me."

You can share this post!