 

Erika Jayne Shuts Down Rumors She Uses Ozempic to Lose Weight

Cover Images/Roger Wong
The 52-year-old 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star addresses the allegations during her appearance in a new episode of 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen'.

  • Aug 3, 2023

AceShowbiz - Erika Jayne has denied using Ozempic to shift weight. "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star was told on Tuesday's, August 1, episode of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" that she looked like a "whisper of herself," but she insisted it was down to the menopause and not the controversial slimming drug sweeping Hollywood.

She said, "Yes, I did come down in weight and I did it hormonally". When Andy asked, "Not Ozempic-ally?", Erika replied, "I was going through menopause. So I took it all down."

When fellow guest, actress Jackie Hoffman, 62, shared her doubts anyone "loses weight in menopause", Jayne insisted she was telling the truth. She added, "I went to the doctor and I said get it off me."

Erika - who turned up for the show in a Barbie pink dress, a white mini with turquoise boots - stressed she wanted to make sure her comments "didn't trigger any" viewers. Referencing her co-star Crystal Kung Minkoff's struggles with bulimia, she said, "We have this conversation in Beverly Hills and we have a cast member with an eating disorder."

Last week, "Botched" star Terry Dubrow warned against shaming stars who admit to using Ozempic to lose weight. He said on Page Six's "Virtual Reali-Tea" podcast people "need to open up the dialogue", with the 64-year-old plastic surgeon adding, "Think of it as Botox 10 years ago when no one would admit to it. Now everybody admits to Botox."

Celebrities including Chelsea Handler, Amy Schumer and Elon Musk have admitted to using the drug. And Sharon Osbourne agreed she "played the odds" when she used Ozempic in a desperate bid to lose weight.

The 70-year-old, who has previously got candid about her health and recently sported a slimmed-down frame, told Bill Maher's "Club Random" about using the controversial injections. She said, "You have a weight problem and you've tried everything, and then somebody says take this injection and you're going to be skinny."

Bill, 67, admitted he would be fearful of using "foreign substances" to lose weight and said it is a game of "always playing the odds" - with which Sharon agreed. She added, "For me, the first few weeks was f****** s*** because you just throw up all the time. You feel so nauseous. After a couple of weeks it goes."

