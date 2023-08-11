Tori Spelling Offers Look at 'Priceless Memories' of Her Family Living in RV

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

Meanwhile, a friend believes that the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' alum is teaching her kids a lesson of 'resilience' by opting to move out of Josh Flagg's mansion and live in a modest RV.

Aug 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tori Spelling is cherishing every moment she's spent with her children amid her rumored financial struggles. Capturing "priceless memories" they recently shared together, the actress has offered a glimpse of her family living in an RV.

In one of the pictures that appear to have some kind of vintage filter, two of her kids looked joyful as they posed on top of the vehicle. Another kid playfully posed with their head out of a window while other images showed them giving a thumbs up in their beds. There were other photos that captured their time on a beach.

In the caption, the mother of five revealed what matters the most to her as she wrote, "As long as we have each other...." She also added several hashtags including, "priceless memories" and "family time," while turning off the comments on the post.

Tori's friend has also seen the positive side of the actress and her kids living in an RV. Barstool Sports personality Joey Camasta believes that the "BH90210" star wants to teach her children a lesson of "resilience."

"I think her saying no to Josh is just saying, 'Thank you, I appreciate it, but I'm good,' " Joey told Page Six. He speculated, " 'I'm gonna teach my kids this lesson of resilience and show them that mommy was raised with the money, and it didn't get me where it should be. I want to teach you kids that working hard and doing what it takes to take care of your family and stay together is ultimately what's important.' "

Joey, who met Tori in 2021 while working as a makeup artist on her MTV show "Messyness", added, "I think it’s ' lesson that she's teaching herself and to her children that ... when life gives you something, you’re going to'start from the bottom and work your way back up."

Previously, sources alleged that Tori chose to stay at a cheap motel and RV instead of taking the free stay at Josh Flagg's Bel-Air Mansion for a "stunt." The 50-year-old did take the gracious offer, but reportedly only stayed at the house "for six days, and then went to the motel before he returned."

Her estranged husband Dean McDermott was previously said to have been "mortified" that she chose to take their five children to live in a motorhome and turned down offers from her mother Candy Spelling and friends for accommodation, accusing her of seeking "sympathy."

