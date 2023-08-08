Tori Spelling Chooses RV Over Free Stay at Josh Flagg's Bel-Air Mansion for 'Stunt'

Cover Images/Faye's Vision Celebrity

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' alum reportedly chooses to stay at a cheap motel and RV with her kids instead of taking the free stay at the HGTV star's Los Angeles house for a 'stunt.'

AceShowbiz - Tori Spelling's decision to stay at RV is reportedly not because she has no other option. According to a new report, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum chose staying at a cheap motel and RV instead of taking the free stay at Josh Flagg's Bel-Air Mansion for a "stunt."

Insiders close to the situation told Page Six that the HGTV star offered Tori and her kids to stay at his Los Angeles home while he was out of the country after he learned of the actress' alleged evacuation from her mold-infested home. She did took the gracious offer, but she didn't stay for long.

A source told the news outlet, "She seemed surprisingly in good spirits. She was in very happy spirits. [Josh] offered his home to her [temporarily] while he was traveling in Europe." However, Tori reportedly only stayed at the house "for six days, and then went to the motel before he returned."

"She had a house manager, housekeeper and chef at her disposal, and then left [Josh's home]. No one heard from her," the source continued. "It feels like it's all a stunt."

Previous report also claimed that Tori's estranged husband Dean McDermott was "mortified" that she chose to take their five children to live in a motorhome and turned down offers from her mother Candy Spelling and friends for accommodation, accusing her of seeking "sympathy."

"Dean is legit mortified, as are all of Tori's friends. They do not understand why she would be doing this unless for sympathy. She has money," a source told the Daily Mail. "Dean does not think that the kids should be living like this and of course he is angry. He is furious at Tori because she is acting like a child. She had every opportunity to make this marriage work and instead, she fostered the narrative for years that she was done with Dean."

Meanwhile, Tori appeared to have fully adjusted to life in an RV. The actress was recently seen comfortable enough to walk around a California campsite in a bathrobe with a white towel wrapped around her head while making her way to the communal campground bathroom at around 6 A.M.

The 50-year-old was also snapped carrying a case full of toiletries and a bottle of water while sporting black slippers. She started her day by enjoying a cup of coffee while scrolling her phone as she lounged on a folding chair outside of her camper. Her long blonde hair was let loose and she was at one point seen going barefoot while entering her mobile home.

