Kylie Jenner Treats Instagram Followers to Bikini Pics to Celebrate Her 26th Birthday

The reality TV star and cosmetics mogul takes to her Instagram account to treat her fans to a series of sultry bikini photos taken from her recent beachside getaway.

Aug 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner rang in her 26th birthday in style. The cosmetics mogul took to her Instagram account to treat her fans to a series of sultry bikini photos taken from her recent beachside getaway.

In one of the pictures, shared on Thursday, August 10, Kylie was seen posing on a white-sand beach near crystal-blue waters. For the sunny outing, "The Kardashians" star opted to wear a sultry black string bikini that she paired with small hoop earrings, a bracelet and a multi-strand necklace with large pendants.

She also posted a snap of her feeling the sunlight on her. Looking up at the sky, the mom of two could be seen smiling with her toes dipped in the water.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder's post additionally included photos highlighting nature's beauty. She posted pictures of a turtle swimming in the water and a beautiful nighttime sky. The reality TV star additionally gave the birthday post an aesthetic touch through a picture of two large silver rings that matched the water's vibrant colors. "26," Kylie simply captioned the carousel, adding emojis of clapping hands, a pink flower and a balloon.

Underneath the post, fans and friends left an array of birthday wishes. "Happy birthday, beautiful," Chloe Bailey wrote in the comments section. Bella Thorne, meanwhile, wrote, "HBD," with Justine Skye wishing, "Happy Birthday Ky." Kylie's bestie Stassie Karanikolaou wrote, "Happy birthday my wifey i love you sm."

As for mom Kris Jenner, she took to her own Instagram page to pen a sweet birthday tribute to her daughter. "You may be the youngest but sometimes you are much wiser and more mature than me!!!!" the 67-year-old gushed while sharing a throwback video of the birthday girl. "Thank you for giving me another chapter at motherhood… you are one of my life's biggest blessings and I am so proud of the woman you have grown into."

"You surprise me every day with your wisdom, love, sensitivity and compassion," she continued. "You are the most amazing daughter, mother, sister, auntie, granddaughter, and BFF to everyone you know! I am so proud of you… You are so sweet, kind to everyone, generous, funny, loving, smart, creative, decisive, and always full of surprises," she continued.

Not stopping there, the momager praised Kylie for being a fashion icon. "Your design skills are second to none and I love your fashion skills and the aesthetic you create," she raved. "I can't wait to see what you do next!! I love you, my baby girl more than you will ever know, and I thank God every day for choosing me to be your mommy! xoxo."

