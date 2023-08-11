Lindsay Lohan's Brother Dakota Treats Fans to First Photo of Him With Baby Luai

Instagram Celebrity

A few weeks after Luai was born, the younger brother of the 'Freaky Friday' actress does not reveal the baby boy's face just yet in the picture he uploaded via social media.

Aug 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Dakota Lohan has treated fans to first photo of him with his older sister's son. A few weeks after Lindsay Lohan was reported to have given birth to her first child with her husband Bader Shammas, the younger brother of the "Freaky Friday" actress shared the adorable snap featuring Luai via social media.

On Wednesday, August 9, the 27-year-old actor uploaded a photo of him and Luai via Instagram Story. In the black-and-white snap, he could be seen gazing at his nephew while the baby boy was lying in his bed. However, he did not reveal Luai's face just yet as he used a smiling face with heart eyes emoji to cover it. Over the snap, he noted, "See you soon baby Luai," adding a slew of emojis including a purple heart one.

Dakota Lohan shared first photo of him and baby Luai via Instagram Story.

Dakota appeared to have flown to Dubai, where Lindsay lives and gave birth, following Luai's arrival. That same day, he let out a series of photos and a video highlighting moments from his getaway in the most populous city in the United Arab Emirates via Instagram.

One of the photos captured his sister Lindsay wrapping her arm around Bader's shoulder. The "Mean Girls" star and her husband were smiling from ear to ear to the camera. Another picture showed Dakota and Lindsay striking a pose in front of a huge mirror inside a lift. Dakota also took a group selfie with Lindsay and Bader while they were in a restaurant.

Along with the post, Dakota expressed his thoughts on his Dubai trip in the caption. "Over the mooon. I'm basically speechless but here goes nothing," he wrote. "I got to see my best friends in a place I never thought I'd experience as in Dubai (hot as shit in the summer)."

The "Betty" star further gushed over his nephew Luai, "They have the most precious little baby Luai who lights up their life and everyone who meets him." He continued, "This trip to Dubai really put me in the best headspace and I'm beyond grateful for every single moment. Love y'all. Never stop being you. #smile #bekind #love."

Dakota and Lindsay's brother Michael Lohan Jr., who was noticeably absent from the photos of the Dubai trip, showed his love for his younger brother. In the comments section of the post, Michael, who holds an Instagram account named @mikelohan, penned, "Love you brudda [a red heart emoji]."

You can share this post!