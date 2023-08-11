 

Billy Porter's Divorce Leaves Him Feeling 'Bittersweet'

Billy Porter's Divorce Leaves Him Feeling 'Bittersweet'
Cover Images/Julie Shea
Celebrity

The 'Pose' actor says of calling it quits with her husband Adam Smith after six years of marriage, 'We made it as far as we could but we learn, we grow and we live.'

  • Aug 11, 2023

AceShowbiz - Billy Porter's marriage breakdown has left him feeling "bittersweet." The "Pose" actor, 53, last month revealed he had filed for divorce in July from his husband Adam Smith after six years of marriage, and has now admitted being on his own has been tough.

He told the Evening Standard newspaper, "The whole world knows I'm getting a divorce." Billy also joked, "Y'all want to talk about my divorce and Ricky Martin's at the same time?"

He added about his own split, "We made it as far as we could but we learn, we grow and we live." Billy said at the time of the interview he was in London for a "respite from some other s**t," and said the trip was "bittersweet" as it was where he proposed to Adam.

He added, "I'm looking forward to the next… adventure. She's back on the market, looking for an English huzzzband. And you have to spell it just like that: 'Huzzzband.' "

  Editors' Pick

The actor, who recently revealed that he has to sell his house as a result of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA actors and writers strike that has brought Hollywood to a standstill, stressed he will "always love" his ex-husband. The former couple met at a dinner party in 2009 and dated for about a year before going their separate ways.

Billy told PEOPLE in 2017 they were "enamored" with each other but admitted their romance rapidly "imploded" as they started to get more serious. The pair they rekindled five years later and married in January 2017, two weeks after Billy popped the question.

After the wedding, the star said marriage was important to them as they "grew up in households where who we are is labelled an 'abomination.' " Billy also told how queerness was perceived as a "liability" early on in his career.

He said, "I won an Emmy. I'm a fashion icon. Now they need me. Winners write their history, because I'm not supposed to be here looking like this."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Sydney Sweeney Not Treated Like 'Human' After Shooting to Stardom

Tory Lanez Breaks Silence on 10-Year Sentence for Megan Thee Stallion Shooting, Refuses to Apologize
Related Posts
Billy Porter Forced to Sell His House Due to Ongoing Hollywood Strikes

Billy Porter Forced to Sell His House Due to Ongoing Hollywood Strikes

Billy Porter and Husband Adam Smith Amicably Split After 6 Years of Marriage

Billy Porter and Husband Adam Smith Amicably Split After 6 Years of Marriage

Billy Porter to Play Gay Author and Activist James Baldwin in Biopic

Billy Porter to Play Gay Author and Activist James Baldwin in Biopic

Billy Porter: Queerness Is No Longer Liability But Superpower

Billy Porter: Queerness Is No Longer Liability But Superpower

Latest News
Madonna's Son David Gets Protective of the Singer at JFK
  • Aug 11, 2023

Madonna's Son David Gets Protective of the Singer at JFK

Rami Malek Appears to Confirm Emma Corrin Romance With PDA-Packed Date
  • Aug 11, 2023

Rami Malek Appears to Confirm Emma Corrin Romance With PDA-Packed Date

DC Studios Not Developing 'Wonder Woman 3' Despite Gal Gadot's Claim
  • Aug 11, 2023

DC Studios Not Developing 'Wonder Woman 3' Despite Gal Gadot's Claim

Billy Porter's Divorce Leaves Him Feeling 'Bittersweet'
  • Aug 11, 2023

Billy Porter's Divorce Leaves Him Feeling 'Bittersweet'

Sydney Sweeney Not Treated Like 'Human' After Shooting to Stardom
  • Aug 11, 2023

Sydney Sweeney Not Treated Like 'Human' After Shooting to Stardom

Rauw Alejandro Looks Dispirited in 1st Sighting After Releasing Breakup Song Dedicated to Ex Rosalia
  • Aug 11, 2023

Rauw Alejandro Looks Dispirited in 1st Sighting After Releasing Breakup Song Dedicated to Ex Rosalia

Most Read
Nia Long and Ime Udoka Reportedly 'Working Things Out' After Split Due to His Infidelity
Celebrity

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Reportedly 'Working Things Out' After Split Due to His Infidelity

Yo Gotti Showered With Praises After He Answered Angela Simmons' Call During Interview

Yo Gotti Showered With Praises After He Answered Angela Simmons' Call During Interview

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Reportedly Welcome Their Second Child, a Baby Girl

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Reportedly Welcome Their Second Child, a Baby Girl

Rihanna Unleashes Most Intimate Pictures Yet With Son RZA

Rihanna Unleashes Most Intimate Pictures Yet With Son RZA

Kim Kardashian Posts and Deletes Instagram Photo Due to Wardrobe Malfunction

Kim Kardashian Posts and Deletes Instagram Photo Due to Wardrobe Malfunction

Beyonce's Handsome Bodyguard Sends Fans Into a Frenzy With Shirtless Selfies

Beyonce's Handsome Bodyguard Sends Fans Into a Frenzy With Shirtless Selfies

Ashanti Shares Suggestive Pic With Nelly Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Ashanti Shares Suggestive Pic With Nelly Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Cardi B Lashes Out at Critic After Showing Off Her Natural Hair

Cardi B Lashes Out at Critic After Showing Off Her Natural Hair

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Plan to Get Engaged After Moving On From Affair Scandal

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Plan to Get Engaged After Moving On From Affair Scandal