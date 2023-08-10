 

Peter Andre Imposes Stern Rules on His Kids When They Bring Dating Partners Home

The 'Mysterious Girl' singer has 'very straightforward' rules for his teenage children in order for them to set a good example for their younger siblings.

  • Aug 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Peter Andre dishes on "strict rules" for his teenagers and their partners. The "Mysterious Girl" hitmaker - who shares Junior, 18, and Princess, 16, with ex-wife Katie Price; and Amelia, nine, and six-year-old Theo with spouse Amelia - hopes his older kids could set a good example to their younger siblings so although his eldest daughter revealed in May she has a boyfriend, he hasn't been allowed to stay over and has been introduced to the children as just a "friend."

"My rules in my house are very straightforward. Everyone knows them, it's not even a question. With boyfriends or girlfriends, it's downstairs, doors are open and it's daytime. Down the line if there is a sleepover, one can sleep downstairs," Peter told MailOnline.

"We have younger children too and you don't want them seeing things. If the relationship ends and then you bring someone else in, it doesn't look right and as far as the little kids are concerned it's always a friend is over. I have strict rules when it comes to that but like I said, downstairs, doors open and daytime."

The 50-year-old singer has recently returned to the UK after a trip to the family's holiday home in Cyprus and he admitted that, although the teenagers sometimes want "downtime," they largely spend the entire break all together.

He said, "I built the house in Cyprus after buying the land and it was always my dream with the kids and eventually it will be theirs. We recently revamped it a bit and we've started renting it out so whenever there is a gap we go and enjoy ourselves.

"It's funny, the kids have asked to go out and I've said to Junior, 'Look you can go out now you're 18, but there will be rules.' We've always done this thing where we do things together as a family. I can't remember the last time me and Ems went on holiday and it was just us two are going for dinner."

"We do everything together, we go to the coffee shops, the pool or the beach and we will all go for dinner and play tennis at night together because we have a court. Princess and Junior sometimes want to have some downtime but we do spend a lot of time together and holidays are about being together."

