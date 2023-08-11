 

T.I.'s Son King Harris 'Hurt' After Waka Flocka Flame Dismisses His Birthday Invite

The young star makes use of his Instagram account to voice frustration over the 'Grove St. Party' hitmaker ignoring his invite for his upcoming 19th birthday party.

AceShowbiz - T.I.'s rapper son King Harris went real in a new post on his Instagram account. The young star appeared dejected after Waka Flocka Flame ignored his invite for his upcoming 19th birthday party.

In a video shared on Tuesday, August 8, King looked somber while talking about the matter. "It's one n***a that I'm hurt about mane," he revealed. "S**t done hurt me mane but it's iight - 'cause I know how s**t be."

Further elaborating on who hurt him, King said, "Waka Flocka. I reached out to Waka Flocka. N***a left me on seen. That's crazy. But, s**t man, maybe one day." He continued, "Maybe one day. Me and Waka come from the same side too so that s**t crazy."

While King is preparing for his birthday bash, his famous father is gearing up for his televised stand-up debut. Last month, it was announced that T.I. was set to make an appearance on Kevin Hart's upcoming "Comic View" reboot.

According to Variety, the "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" actor began taping the event on July 6 and concluded taping it on July 9. The event, hosted by Mike Epps, was taped at the Resorts World in Las Vegas, NV, and featured the Rubber Band Man strutting his comedic stuff alongside seasoned stand-up performers like Bresha Webb, Tommy Davidson and Taccara Williams. Also joining them was D.C. Young Fly.

"I'm thrilled to partner with BET for the return of 'Comic View' as part of Hartbeat Weekend making this can't-miss celebration of comedy, music and culture," the "The Secret Life of Pets" star said in a statement to the outlet at the time. "Having hosted 'Comic View' in the past, I understand first-hand the incredible platform this franchise offers for comedians to showcase their talents on a national stage and I'm excited to continue that tradition in Las Vegas."

