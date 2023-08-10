 

Erykah Badu Calmly Reacts to DJ Akademiks' Fiery Rant

Erykah Badu Calmly Reacts to DJ Akademiks' Fiery Rant
Instagram/Facebook
Celebrity

The Internet personality previously fumed when a commenter insinuated that Erykah should use her 'mystical powers' to put him in legal trouble following the ordeal.

  • Aug 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Erykah Badu apparently has responded to DJ Akademiks' rant against her. Hopping on Instagram Live, the legendary musician calmly reacted to the Internet personality firing off on her on Twitch.

"It's a beautiful day, it's a new day," Erykah said on Wednesday, August 9. "I learned something super valuable today," she added, "Fam, you have to really be careful. What you think, what you say out here."

She continued, "I learned today that something I said five years ago and just when we all laughed actually triggered someone's really deep-rooted trauma. They kept it bottled up for a while and it hurt them so bad."

The "Didn't Cha Know" hitmaker then called Ak a "p***y" before using the opportunity to promote her incense. "They be talking about [p***y] everywhere now you can smell it," she joked.

  Editors' Pick

Erykah's response came in the wake of Ak's rant in which he fumed when a commenter insinuated that Erykah should use her "mystical powers" to put Akademiks in legal trouble following the ordeal. The comment didn't sit well with the podcaster, who replied, "Erykah Badu, let me tell you this: You keep my name out [of] your mouth, too."

"Listen, that little 'Everyday Struggle' s**t, that was another era, my n***a," Ak stated. "I'm down to violate all you n***as these days. F**k what y'all got going on. You don't mention my name, please. I don't f**k with you neither."

He continued, "I never f**ked with Erykah Badu after she was tryna come on my show and be funny. B***h, I don't f**k with you after that. N***a, wassup now? What we finna do? B***h, you an old a** h**. [You] just keep getting f**ked by all these young n***as. B***h, f**k you. How many rappers done ran through you? Nutted in you? How many young rappers you chased?"

Ak was referring to Erykah's appearance on his show "Everyday Struggle" back in 2017. In the episode, the "Bag Lady" singer/rapper jokingly compared him to the cartoon mouse from "Tom & Jerry".

You can share this post!

You might also like

Taylor Swift's Ex-BFF Karlie Kloss Seen at Her 'Eras' Concert Despite Rumored Fallout

Taylor Swift Confirms Her Next Re-Recorded Album '1989 (Taylor's Version)' Is on the Way
Related Posts
Erykah Badu Called 'Petty' for Throwing Shade at Beyonce Over Their Similar Tour Looks

Erykah Badu Called 'Petty' for Throwing Shade at Beyonce Over Their Similar Tour Looks

Erykah Badu Flirts With Her 'Crush' John Boyega Onstage During His Surprise Appearance

Erykah Badu Flirts With Her 'Crush' John Boyega Onstage During His Surprise Appearance

Erykah Badu Flashes Her Butt Cheeks in Tour Photo

Erykah Badu Flashes Her Butt Cheeks in Tour Photo

Erykah Badu Confronts 'Rude' Fans for Leaving During Her Performance

Erykah Badu Confronts 'Rude' Fans for Leaving During Her Performance

Latest News
Taylor Swift's Ex-BFF Karlie Kloss Seen at Her 'Eras' Concert Despite Rumored Fallout
  • Aug 10, 2023

Taylor Swift's Ex-BFF Karlie Kloss Seen at Her 'Eras' Concert Despite Rumored Fallout

Hailee Steinfeld Has Become Expert at 'Listening' to Herself
  • Aug 10, 2023

Hailee Steinfeld Has Become Expert at 'Listening' to Herself

Sasha Pieterse Diagnosed With PCOS After Seeing 'Over 15 Gynecologists'
  • Aug 10, 2023

Sasha Pieterse Diagnosed With PCOS After Seeing 'Over 15 Gynecologists'

Erykah Badu Calmly Reacts to DJ Akademiks' Fiery Rant
  • Aug 10, 2023

Erykah Badu Calmly Reacts to DJ Akademiks' Fiery Rant

Aaron Carter's Twin Sister Refuses to Talk to Mom Jane After Jane Shared Pics of Star's Death Scene
  • Aug 10, 2023

Aaron Carter's Twin Sister Refuses to Talk to Mom Jane After Jane Shared Pics of Star's Death Scene

Alice Cooper 'Fully Loaded' in New Single 'Welcome to the Show'
  • Aug 10, 2023

Alice Cooper 'Fully Loaded' in New Single 'Welcome to the Show'

Most Read
Report: Kanye West's Bad Smell Is a Serious Turn-Off for Wife Bianca Censori
Celebrity

Report: Kanye West's Bad Smell Is a Serious Turn-Off for Wife Bianca Censori

Lil Meech's Alleged New Lady Throws Shade at Summer Walker

Lil Meech's Alleged New Lady Throws Shade at Summer Walker

Jada Pinkett Smith Proudly Shows Off Her Buzz Hair as Her Tresses Are Slowly Making 'Comeback'

Jada Pinkett Smith Proudly Shows Off Her Buzz Hair as Her Tresses Are Slowly Making 'Comeback'

Ciara Debuts Baby Bump as She's Expecting Fourth Child, Dances at the Edge of Swimming Pool

Ciara Debuts Baby Bump as She's Expecting Fourth Child, Dances at the Edge of Swimming Pool

Yo Gotti Showered With Praises After He Answered Angela Simmons' Call During Interview

Yo Gotti Showered With Praises After He Answered Angela Simmons' Call During Interview

Riley Keough Admits Mom Lisa Mary Presley's Death Caused 'Panic' and Friction in Family

Riley Keough Admits Mom Lisa Mary Presley's Death Caused 'Panic' and Friction in Family

Bradley Cooper Enjoys Quality Time With Daughter Lea Amid Ex Irina Shayk's Tom Brady Romance

Bradley Cooper Enjoys Quality Time With Daughter Lea Amid Ex Irina Shayk's Tom Brady Romance

Tory Lanez Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Tory Lanez Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Reportedly 'Working Things Out' After Split Due to His Infidelity

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Reportedly 'Working Things Out' After Split Due to His Infidelity