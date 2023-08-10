 

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Pictured Adjusting Her Breasts in Nipple-Baring Top

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Pictured Adjusting Her Breasts in Nipple-Baring Top
Cover Images/Instagram/PapJuiceLA
Celebrity

In new photos, the couple is seen enjoying a sweet treat when the controversial rapper's architect wife appears to casually adjust her breasts while donning a sheer crop top.

  • Aug 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori made yet another headline for their antics during their Italian vacation. In new photos, the couple was seen enjoying a sweet treat when Bianca appeared to casually adjust her breasts while donning a sheer crop top.

Obtained by Page Six, the pictures saw the controversial rapper and the Yeezy architectural designer in good spirits as they grabbed some gelato during an evening stroll in Florence, Italy on Tuesday, August 8. Going barefoot, they walked side-by-side before stopping on a bridge to enjoy the views.

At one point, Bianca was snapped adjusting her breasts inside her racy top. The 28-year-old could be seen slipping her hand under her sheer top while flashing a huge smile. For the outing, the Australian architect went with her go-to style which consisted of a sheer crop top, a low-waisted white skirt and a silver head wrap.

  Editors' Pick

As for Ye, the "Gold Digger" rapper opted to wear an all-black ensemble as he flashed his bare chest underneath his layered garments. After the night out, they were heading back to their black SUV when Bianca had a wardrobe malfunction. Her skirt slipped even lower, revealing the top of her backside.

The happy sighting of the couple, who had their non-legally binding wedding ceremony in January, arrived after it was reported that Ye's "serious stench" had been turning off Bianca. "He wears these outfits partly because he genuinely believes they showcase his fashion genius and forward-thinking," a source previously said of Ye's trademark mask and heavy layers despite the summer heat. "But it's also to cover him having gained a little weight."

The insider went on to say, "It's a serious stench when the layers come off and he's dripping in sweat head to toe - especially as he's not big on showering - and poor Bianca's nostrils are on the receiving end."

Another source echoed the sentiment, noting, "He's got to be cooking under those layers. His BO is something awful since he rarely uses deodorant." Ye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian also allegedly used to struggle with the "Donda" artist's bad smell with an insider saying, "In the beginning, Kanye's mode of dressing was an enigma. Now it's just a stink. Kim got used to the smell - but only after years of torture."

You can share this post!

You might also like

BTS' V Oozes Old Glamor in Music Video for His Solo Single 'Love Me Again'

Angelina Pivarnick Refuses to File Charges on Fiance Vinny Tortorella Despite Alleged Altercation
Related Posts
Report: Kanye West's Bad Smell Is a Serious Turn-Off for Wife Bianca Censori

Report: Kanye West's Bad Smell Is a Serious Turn-Off for Wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West Forgets Lyrics While Joining Travis Scott for First Performance Since Anti-Semitic Rants

Kanye West Forgets Lyrics While Joining Travis Scott for First Performance Since Anti-Semitic Rants

Barefoot Kanye West and Sheer Thong Bodysuit-Clad Bianca Censori Pack on PDA in Florence

Barefoot Kanye West and Sheer Thong Bodysuit-Clad Bianca Censori Pack on PDA in Florence

Kanye West's Childhood House Replica From Album Listening Party Is on Sale

Kanye West's Childhood House Replica From Album Listening Party Is on Sale

Latest News
Cardi B Lashes Out at Critic After Showing Off Her Natural Hair
  • Aug 10, 2023

Cardi B Lashes Out at Critic After Showing Off Her Natural Hair

Da Brat and Wife Judy Treat Fans to First Pics of Son True Legend
  • Aug 10, 2023

Da Brat and Wife Judy Treat Fans to First Pics of Son True Legend

'Below Deck' Star Max Hagley Slams Luke Jones' 'Horrendous Behavior' After Sexual Misconduct
  • Aug 10, 2023

'Below Deck' Star Max Hagley Slams Luke Jones' 'Horrendous Behavior' After Sexual Misconduct

Madonna Announces Her Postponed Tour Will Resume 'Very Soon'
  • Aug 10, 2023

Madonna Announces Her Postponed Tour Will Resume 'Very Soon'

'Big Brother' Removes Season 25 Contestant Luke Valentine for Using Racial Slur
  • Aug 10, 2023

'Big Brother' Removes Season 25 Contestant Luke Valentine for Using Racial Slur

Lil Tay's Ex-Managers Cast Doubt on Her Death Announcement
  • Aug 10, 2023

Lil Tay's Ex-Managers Cast Doubt on Her Death Announcement

Most Read
Tyrese Gibson Hopes Doja Cat Finds a 'Better Self' After She Shares a 'Thirst Trap'
Celebrity

Tyrese Gibson Hopes Doja Cat Finds a 'Better Self' After She Shares a 'Thirst Trap'

Wayne Brady Comes Out as Pansexual

Wayne Brady Comes Out as Pansexual

Report: Kanye West's Bad Smell Is a Serious Turn-Off for Wife Bianca Censori

Report: Kanye West's Bad Smell Is a Serious Turn-Off for Wife Bianca Censori

Lil Meech's Alleged New Lady Throws Shade at Summer Walker

Lil Meech's Alleged New Lady Throws Shade at Summer Walker

Jada Pinkett Smith Proudly Shows Off Her Buzz Hair as Her Tresses Are Slowly Making 'Comeback'

Jada Pinkett Smith Proudly Shows Off Her Buzz Hair as Her Tresses Are Slowly Making 'Comeback'

Kim Kardashian in Recovery After Suffering Broken Shoulder and Torn Tendon

Kim Kardashian in Recovery After Suffering Broken Shoulder and Torn Tendon

Riley Keough Admits Mom Lisa Mary Presley's Death Caused 'Panic' and Friction in Family

Riley Keough Admits Mom Lisa Mary Presley's Death Caused 'Panic' and Friction in Family

Sexyy Red Hits Back at 'Bully' Rolling Ray After He Dissed Her Look

Sexyy Red Hits Back at 'Bully' Rolling Ray After He Dissed Her Look

Ne-Yo Discusses Right to Voice His Opinion After Apologizing for Slamming Parents of Trans Children

Ne-Yo Discusses Right to Voice His Opinion After Apologizing for Slamming Parents of Trans Children