Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Pictured Adjusting Her Breasts in Nipple-Baring Top

Cover Images/Instagram/PapJuiceLA Celebrity

In new photos, the couple is seen enjoying a sweet treat when the controversial rapper's architect wife appears to casually adjust her breasts while donning a sheer crop top.

Aug 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori made yet another headline for their antics during their Italian vacation. In new photos, the couple was seen enjoying a sweet treat when Bianca appeared to casually adjust her breasts while donning a sheer crop top.

Obtained by Page Six, the pictures saw the controversial rapper and the Yeezy architectural designer in good spirits as they grabbed some gelato during an evening stroll in Florence, Italy on Tuesday, August 8. Going barefoot, they walked side-by-side before stopping on a bridge to enjoy the views.

At one point, Bianca was snapped adjusting her breasts inside her racy top. The 28-year-old could be seen slipping her hand under her sheer top while flashing a huge smile. For the outing, the Australian architect went with her go-to style which consisted of a sheer crop top, a low-waisted white skirt and a silver head wrap.

As for Ye, the "Gold Digger" rapper opted to wear an all-black ensemble as he flashed his bare chest underneath his layered garments. After the night out, they were heading back to their black SUV when Bianca had a wardrobe malfunction. Her skirt slipped even lower, revealing the top of her backside.

The happy sighting of the couple, who had their non-legally binding wedding ceremony in January, arrived after it was reported that Ye's "serious stench" had been turning off Bianca. "He wears these outfits partly because he genuinely believes they showcase his fashion genius and forward-thinking," a source previously said of Ye's trademark mask and heavy layers despite the summer heat. "But it's also to cover him having gained a little weight."

The insider went on to say, "It's a serious stench when the layers come off and he's dripping in sweat head to toe - especially as he's not big on showering - and poor Bianca's nostrils are on the receiving end."

Another source echoed the sentiment, noting, "He's got to be cooking under those layers. His BO is something awful since he rarely uses deodorant." Ye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian also allegedly used to struggle with the "Donda" artist's bad smell with an insider saying, "In the beginning, Kanye's mode of dressing was an enigma. Now it's just a stink. Kim got used to the smell - but only after years of torture."

You can share this post!