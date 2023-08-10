 

Sinead O'Connor's Brother Reads a Poem About Blackbird at Her Funeral

Joseph O'Connor appears to compare the late songstress to a birdsong in the 10-verse work which he shared when the singer was laid to rest in Ireland on August 8.

AceShowbiz - Sinead O'Connor's brother read a poem he wrote about birdsong at her funeral. Joseph O'Connor shared the 10-verse work on Tuesday, August 8, in front of her family and A-list friends, including Bono and Sir Bob Geldof, when she was laid to rest in what was said to be a multi-denominational farewell in the town of Bray, Co Wicklow, in her native Ireland.

Joseph's "Blackbird in Dun Laoghaire" poem appeared to compare Sinead to a blackbird singing out its heart in Dun Laoghaire, Dublin, the city where the "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer was born on December 8, 1966. His opening lines were, "There's a blackbird in Dun Laoghaire/ When I'm walking with my sons/ Through the laneways/ Called 'The Metals'/ By the train-tracks/ And he sings among the dandelions/ And bottle-tops and stones/ Serenading purple ivy, Weary tree-trunks."

It went on about the bird, "And I have it in my head/ That I can recognize his song/ Pick him out/ I mean distinct From all his flock-mates/ Impossible, I know." Joseph's final verse was, "Getting lost in the drizzle/ Mercy weaves her nest/ In the wildflowers and the leaves/ There are stranger things in heaven/ Than a blackbird believes."

Sinead, who was found dead on July 26 aged 56 in a £3,000-a-month London apartment after moving back to the city from Ireland for the first time in 23 years to work on what turned out to be her final album. She became Muslim in 2018 and adopted the name Shuhada' Sadaqat, and her burial spot is marked with a simple golden plaque carrying her name and her birth and death dates.

Her cause of death has not yet been made public but police are not treating her death as suspicious after they said she was found "unresponsive" in her flat in south east London.

Sinead O'Connor's Fans to Pay Final Respect Before She's Laid to Rest at Private Funeral

Sinead O'Connor Cried Over Having No One to Lean on

Sinead O'Connor's Last Wish Was to Die Without Ruining Her Kids' Lives

Sinead O'Connor Warned She Would've Been Smacked by Joe Pesci for Ripping the Pope's Pic

