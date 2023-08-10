Boosie BadAzz Believes Tory Lanez Will Make Strong Comeback After 10-Year Prison Sentence

Instagram Celebrity

During an Instagram Live, the Baton Rouge native also says that the Canadian rapper will likely spend a shorter time behind bars after being sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

AceShowbiz - Boosie BadAzz (Lil Boosie) has weighed in on Tory Lanez receiving a 10-year prison sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in a July 2020 incident. During an Instagram Live, Boosie shared his two cents on the matter, saying that Tory would likely spend a shorter time behind bars.

"He ain't gon' do nothing but three years on that," the "Wipe Me Down" spitter said on Tuesday, August 8. "Louisiana, he would have got 40 [years]. I got 10 years for third-offense marijuana. Twenty-five grams, a couple grams and some more grams."

The Baton Rouge native also believed that things will get better for the "Say It" rapper when he comes back. "He'll be back, stronger than ever. You can't take his talent away. He gon' be back," Boosie noted.

Prior to this, Boosie weighed in on the Canadian rapper's shooting case involving Megan. "If he would have went in there and said he wanted to make a deal, [with] them lawyers he got, he could have been doing time in a facility with damn-near nobody around him," Boosie opined back in May.

"I know a lot of people like that. They was offered 10 years and they didn't take it. And they end up getting 30," he added. "I seen it all the time. When I was in [prison] they come in there like, 'I ain't doing no 15, mane.' They end up getting big time. I would have tried to get five years."

Tory, who was convicted of three felonies: assault with a semiautomatic firearm, having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence, learned his fate in a 2-day hearing which started on Monday. Ending the high-profile case, the judge announced that Tory was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he was found guilty of shooting Megan three times following a party at reality star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner's Hollywood Hills home July 12, 2020.

