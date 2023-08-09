 

Ashanti Shares Suggestive Pic With Nelly Amid Reconciliation Rumors

Cover Images/Kelly Jordan
The 'Foolish' songstress teases about how she's going to spend her time on a flight with her 'Body On Me' collaborator, whom she has been reported rekindling her romance with.

  • Aug 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Ashanti continues to fuel reconciliation rumors with her former boyfriend Nelly with a new suggestive picture. After showing their undeniable chemistry on stage multiple times, they're taking their alleged rekindled romance in the air.

On Tuesday, August 8, the R&B artist took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of her on a plane while she has been traveling a lot with Nelly. Showing her pulling down a bucket hat to cover her eyes, she captioned the footage, "I'm sleeping the WHOLE flight."

While the clip was innocent, Ashanti soon followed it up with another Story that featured a man, possibly Nelly, who was sitting across from her. The "Foolish" songstress stretched her legs which reached to Nelly's chair and put them in between his thighs.

The 42-year-old singer suggestively wrote in the caption, "Maybe not the whole flight." The "Hot in Herre" hitmaker, meanwhile, did not seem to be distracted by Ashanti's action as he kept looking down at his phone.

Over on Nelly's Story, he shared a video of the twosome goofing around while singing Usher's track "Nice & Slow" together. They put on a cuddly display in the clip, resting their heads on each other's as they sat close together.

Both of them closed their eyes as they were singing passionately, "Take it nice and slow! So long! I just want to take it nice and slow." They also pouted their lips to the camera at one point in the clip.

Nelly's IG Stories

Nelly and Ashanti put on a cuddly display in a goofy video amid their reconciliation rumors.

Fans have been shipping Ashanti and Nelly after they were collaborating onstage at the Power 98.3 and 96.1's "Under the Mistletoe" concert in Arizona back in December 2022. Despite denying that they got back together as a couple, they fueled the reconciliation rumors after they were spotted attending a boxing match in Las Vegas in April.

Later in May, a source told ET that they're officially back together. "Nelly and Ashanti are back together and both of them are very happy," the source claimed. Backing up the claim, another source added, "Nelly and Ashanti are really enjoying their time together."

