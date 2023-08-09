Tom Brady Welcomes 'Next Chapter' in Life Amid Irina Shayk Romance Rumors

Instagram Celebrity

A few days after having a private dinner with the model in Tribeca, the former NFL player shares via social media a number of quotes to begin the 'next chapter' in his life with.

Aug 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady appeared to be ready for a new phase in his life. The former NFL player, who has been romantically linked to Irina Shayk, made use of his social media page to share his thoughts on welcoming the "next chapter" to mark his recent birthday.

On Tuesday, August 8, the former athlete, who turned 46 years old just a few days prior, discussed the matter via Instagram. In the caption of a post, he penned, "Anyone who knows me knows I love quotes….I have two in my mind that I want to begin this next chapter with. They are profoundly meaningful to me and maybe you will like them as well!"

Tom went on to list the quotes, " 'The life you lead, is the lesson you teach,' 'If I am not for myself, who will be for me? If I am not for others, what am I?' " He then stated, "I've had them in my mind for some time, and I will continue to bring them with me on this journey of life."

The former partner of Gisele Bundchen further voiced his appreciation for people around him by writing, "Thank you all for your love and support these first 45 years….I am taking these next days one at a time, focusing on being my best self for me, and others, and living a life of integrity and purpose."

In the same post, Tom recalled having quality time with his children in Africa. Along with a series of photos from the trip, he recalled, "What an incredible trip to the most amazing continent…Africa [three black heart emojis]. It was another special reminder that life is TRULY about relationships and memories. This past week of my birthday I have had much time to reflect and be grateful for all the incredible blessings."

"I couldn't imagine growing up as a boy in San Mateo that my life would become what it has," he continued. "I've experienced quite a bit in the first 45 years I have lived, and what I have loved most is the people who I have shared the most life changing events with….my children, my family, my loved ones and friends and all of you have added so much to this incredible/adventurous life."

"To wake up to sunrises and untouched parts of our beautiful planet, to witness these animals in all their glory, to see how different people can live with true joy and happiness continues to bring me great lessons in learning," the retired football player added.

Tom's post came more than one week after he was spotted having a private dinner with Irina. About his date night with the model at Sushi Azabu in Tribeca on July 28, an eyewitness revealed to Page Six, "I was dining at the sushi counter, and as I was finishing my meal, Tom Brady was coming in."

Shortly after seeing Tom heading to a "private room," the eyewitness later spotted "Irina come in, and she was taken to the exact same private room." The source added, "It was just the two of them. Tom was dressed very casually, like in a T-shirt, jeans and sneakers." Meanwhile, Irina was "much more formal and elegant, like [it was] a date kind of situation."

