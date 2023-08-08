 

Sinead O'Connor's Fans to Pay Final Respect Before She's Laid to Rest at Private Funeral

BBC
Thousands of fans are expected to gather to give the late 'Nothing Compares 2 U' singer a send-off in her home country of Ireland before a private funeral takes place.

  • Aug 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sinead O'Connor is expected to be honoured by thousands of fans as her private funeral is held on Tuesday morning, August 8. Her fans are likely to line the streets of Bray, County Wicklow in the singer's native Ireland to pay respects to the music icon and human rights activist, found dead in London aged 56 on July 26.

The family said in a statement that Sinead "loved living in Bray and the people in it."

Irish police have asked members of the public to gather between 11.30 A.M. and 12.30 P.M. Road closures will be in place between these times in the Stran Road/Promenade area, while all other traffic will be diverted onto the Adelaide Road. Gardai will be in attendance and warn that further road closures may be put in place.

A funeral cortege will then pass through the seaside town, stopping briefly to allow people to pay their final respects, with the route beginning at the Harbour Bar end of Strand Road, where Sinead lived for 15 years, before it heads along the seafront.

Police are urging those planning to travel to the seafront in Bray for the funeral procession to use public transport, if possible, as the Dublin Area Rapid Transit can bring people straight there.

Sinead's cause of death has not yet been made public but police say it was not suspicious.

A tribute to O'Connor was unveiled on a cliff close to Bray over the weekend with large, white letters spelling out "Eire loves Sinead." Designed by Dublin-based creative agency The Tenth Man, its creative director Richard Seabrooke told BBC News Sinead's death had hit him like a "tonne of bricks."

He added it was important that Ireland "got to say goodbye" to the singer. "Her story is intertwined with ours over the last couple of decades," he said. "To see how much she has helped change this country and see how much this country has changed because of Sinead... we just felt like it needed to be said and luckily a couple of people agreed to go up a cliff at dawn time."

