Bradley Cooper Enjoys Quality Time With Daughter Lea Amid Ex Irina Shayk's Tom Brady Romance

A few days after his ex and the former NFL player were spotted having a private dinner in Tribeca, the 'Silver Linings Playbook' actor takes his 6-year-old daughter to a theme park in Paris.

Aug 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Bradley Cooper has enjoyed some quality time together with his daughter. While his former partner Irina Shayk got entangled in a rumored romance with Tom Brady, the "Silver Linings Playbook" actor was spotted having a blast in Paris with their child, Lea De Seine.

On Saturday, August 5, the 48-year-old Hollywood star was caught on camera going to the Tuileries Funfair in the City of Lights with his 6-year-old daughter. In pictures published by Page Six, he could be seen walking around the theme park with his little girl.

Some of the photos captured Bradley going to the park with Lea and several other kids who appeared to be around her age. They were pictured trying several attractions, including flying swings and log rides. All of them seemed to be in a good mood throughout their day out.

For the fun outing, Bradley sported a light blue button-up shirt under a long-sleeved light gray jacket. He also wore a pair of long dark blue jeans, black sunglasses and matching sporty shoes. He was seen carrying his mobile phone with one of his hands in a number of pictures.

His daughter Lea, in the meantime, donned a more colorful get-up. She looked adorable in a brown top that came with animal pattern and long puff sleeves. She also sported a flowing mini skirt in Barbie pink color and a pair of white flat strappy sandals.

Just a few days before Bradley was seen taking Lea to the theme park, his former partner Irina was seen enjoying dinner together with her rumored beau Tom. About the model's July 28 date night at Sushi Azabu in Tribeca, an insider spilled to Page Six, "I was dining at the sushi counter, and as I was finishing my meal, Tom Brady was coming in."

The source further revealed that Tom was immediately placed in a "private room" by the restaurant employee. A few minutes later, when the source was outside the venue, they spotted "Irina come in, and she was taken to the exact same private room."

"It was just the two of them. They were just in their own little world. They clearly didn't want to be around people," the source added. "Tom was dressed very casually, like in a T-shirt, jeans and sneakers," whereas Irina was "much more formal and elegant, like [it was] a date kind of situation."

