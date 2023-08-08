 

Pregnant Pixie Lott Turns to 'Super Mum' Jessie J for Parenting Tips

The 'Boys and Girls' singer looks up to the 'Price Tag' hitmaker as she is amazed by how quickly the latter bounces back after the 'Domino' star delivered her first baby.

AceShowbiz - Pixie Lott has been getting parenting advice from Jessie J. The 32-year-old beauty is currently pregnant with her first child with model Oliver Cheshire, and Jessie - who gave birth to a baby boy in May - has already reached out to her showbiz pal to offer her some advice.

"Jessie J is like super mum. She looks amazing so quickly after giving birth and during her pregnancy she was still performing right until the end so she is my inspiration," Pixie told The Sun newspaper.

"I really admire what she has done. She seems to have handled it like supermumma. Jessie reached out and we have spoken and she has said if there's anything I need or want to talk about that she is there for me which is lovely."

Pixie's pregnancy has forced the pop star to change her career plans. The singer had hoped to release a new album in 2023 - but she's now put those plans on the back-burner. The "Boys and Girls" hitmaker shared, "I will keep working until I don't feel like I can anymore. I'm a very go with the flow kind of person so will just take it day by day."

"The main thing now will be working out my new music plans and the timeline and schedule. I have finished the album but obviously won't be able to release and promote it straight away due to the baby so we now need to workout a plan."

"My new music is much more real and raw than anything I have done before. It is not pop driven - it is song and music driven. It is a very organic sound with live instruments. It has a very cohesive sound. I have been working on it for four years. I can't wait to perform it live with a band."

