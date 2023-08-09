 

Tim Anderson and Jose Ramirez Suspended for Six and Three Games Respectively After Ugly Brawl

AP Photo
Tim and Jose were not the only ones who got suspensions from the MLB as Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase also got a one-game suspension for his role in the Saturday, August 5 fight.

  • Aug 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tim Anderson and Jose Ramirez have faced consequences for their recent altercation. The two baseball players were suspended for six and three games respectively after fighting during a Saturday, August 5 game between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians.

Tim and Jose were not the only ones who got suspensions from the MLB. Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase also got a one-game suspension for his role in the fight, while White Sox manager Pedro Grifol, Guardians manager Terry Francona, and Guardians third base coach Mike Sarbaugh were each suspended for one game.

Tim, Jose, Emmanuel, Pedro, Terry, Mike, White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech and Guardians outfielder Gabriel Arias were also fined. However, the amount has yet to be unveiled.

Tim and Jose reportedly plan to appeal their suspensions. The pair will still be able to play while waiting for the outcome of their appeals. The others, in the meantime, did not appeal.

During the Saturday game, Jose slid headfirst into second base between Tim's legs. The latter kept his tag on Jose's back as he stood over and straddled him.

Seemingly got irritated, Jose got up and yelled at Tim while pointing his finger in his face. It prompted Anderson to take off his glove and threw the first punch and another that missed. Jose then fought back, hitting Tim's jaw that sent the latter to the ground.

A video from the altercation has since gone viral and people were quick to poke fun at Tim. One user wrote, "Not you embarrassing as a husband AND can't fight." Another penned, "This exactly how he fought them allegations." Someone else added, "lmafooo ik his wife just be shaking her head with it down ; he's so embarrassing."

