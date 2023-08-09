 

will.i.am Claims Being 'Ultra Feminine' Is His 'Superpower'

Despite his feminity, the Black Eyed Peas frontman emphasized in a recent interview that he's still attracted to women and that he's never attracted to men.

AceShowbiz - will.i.am is never ashamed for being whoever he is. The Black Eyed Peas frontman admitted that he's "ultra feminine" because he grew up without a father figure, but he's proud of it, saying that it's his "superpower."

"Coming of age, I didn't have a man in my life or a father in my life to guide me through that," the 48-year-old said on "The Diary of CEO". He added, "My mom did that, which probably made me even ultra feminine, which I have no shame of being super feminine."

"I remember in the '90s, we [didn't] have the support in the LGBT community like [we do] now," the musician recalled. "So growing up in the '90s, [people were] like, 'Are you gay?' A lot of people would question if I was [gay] because I was feminine."

"I'm still feminine... I sit where I sit. I act the way I act. My mannerisms are my mom's," he continued. "I'm strong with my femininity. I think it's a superpower. When you know who you are, when you love who you are, how you are, how you vibe, that's what it's about."

will.i.am went on to emphasize that he likes girls. He then noted, "I never was attracted to men. I'm attracted to females, but I'm feminine."

