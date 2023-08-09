 

Kandi Burruss Brags About Her Accomplishments When Responding to NeNe Leakes' 'Not Exciting' Diss

Kandi Burruss Brags About Her Accomplishments When Responding to NeNe Leakes' 'Not Exciting' Diss
Instagram
Celebrity

Among the achievements that make the singer think she's still 'winning' are becoming the first woman to win Songwriter of the Year (at ASCAP) and becoming the first woman to win 'The Masked Singer'.

  • Aug 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kandi Burruss has a perfect response to NeNe Leakes' recent diss. After being called "not exciting" by her former co-star on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta", the singer said she's still winning as she has a lot of accomplishments.

The 47-year-old reacted to NeNe's statement in an interview with 92Q Jams. "Regardless of what she – or anyone says about me - I'm winning. I go hard or go home for everything that I do, every project that I am part of. I have been winning with things before she even thought about being on TV," she said.

Noting that she "was in 12th grade with a #1 record," Kandi added that she was also "the first woman to win Songwriter of the Year (at ASCAP)." She continued, "I was the first woman to win 'The Masked Singer' for everyone that wants to say I can't sing. Real talk. And…I am the longest running Housewife on ANY franchise. 14 seasons straight."

"When it comes to reality TV, one person cannot make a show. People get mad because I've had so many spin-off shows. But the fact is I - by myself - am an ensemble cast. By myself. You see my family, my Momma (who is a star), my husband, my kids, my Aunts, the restauants, everyone that works there, the Kandi Koated Kliq (Don Juan, Carmen)," she further elaborated. "I come with people who are ready to participate in my life and let it be seen by the world. I'm ok with everyone in my team shining.

  Editors' Pick

Kandi went on to share, "Now, some certain people want to shine by themselves and that is the problem. They want to shine more than everyone else and then they go outside of those people and you see that you ain't shining as bright." She then concluded, "That be the problem."

NeNe dissed Kandi when appearing on the "Reality with the King" podcast more than a week prior. "I think that Kandi is not exciting. I just don't think she's so exciting, I don't think the camera loves her," she told host Carlos King. "I think the camera loves her family, but I don't think they love her."

"I don't think the viewers, I don't think anybody ever sees Kandi as much as they want to make Kandi the star, she's like been there for a hundred years and she's her," NeNe added. "I don't think everyone tunes in and believes that. I don't think anybody tunes in and be like, 'Oh my God! She's bringing it in! She's so everything!' "

You can share this post!

You might also like

Tim Anderson and Jose Ramirez Suspended for Six and Three Games Respectively After Ugly Brawl

Corey Feldman Expresses 'Great Sadness' After Courtney Anne Split Amid Her Chronic Fatigue Battle
Related Posts
Kandi Burruss Dubs LaTocha Scott 'Corny' for Making Fun of Her Voice

Kandi Burruss Dubs LaTocha Scott 'Corny' for Making Fun of Her Voice

Kandi Burruss Pulls Out Receipts After Xscape Teammate LaTocha Scott Accuses Her of Being Jealous

Kandi Burruss Pulls Out Receipts After Xscape Teammate LaTocha Scott Accuses Her of Being Jealous

Kandi Burruss' Cousin Reportedly Shot in Her Restaurant During Argument With Employee

Kandi Burruss' Cousin Reportedly Shot in Her Restaurant During Argument With Employee

Kandi Burruss Reveals Andy Cohen Apologizes Over Dad Question to Daughter Riley

Kandi Burruss Reveals Andy Cohen Apologizes Over Dad Question to Daughter Riley

Latest News
Jada Pinkett Smith Proudly Shows Off Her Buzz Hair as Her Tresses Are Slowly Making 'Comeback'
  • Aug 09, 2023

Jada Pinkett Smith Proudly Shows Off Her Buzz Hair as Her Tresses Are Slowly Making 'Comeback'

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall 'Exchanged Vows' in the Bahamas Years Before His Death
  • Aug 09, 2023

Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall 'Exchanged Vows' in the Bahamas Years Before His Death

Clint Eastwood Saddened by Former Mistress' Death
  • Aug 09, 2023

Clint Eastwood Saddened by Former Mistress' Death

Matty Healy Nearly Shaved His Head as He Feared He'd Be Jailed in Malaysia After Same-Sex Kiss
  • Aug 09, 2023

Matty Healy Nearly Shaved His Head as He Feared He'd Be Jailed in Malaysia After Same-Sex Kiss

Kandi Burruss Brags About Her Accomplishments When Responding to NeNe Leakes' 'Not Exciting' Diss
  • Aug 09, 2023

Kandi Burruss Brags About Her Accomplishments When Responding to NeNe Leakes' 'Not Exciting' Diss

Wayne Brady 'Treated for Love Addiction' in Therapy as Robin Williams' Suicide Gave Him Wake-Up Call
  • Aug 09, 2023

Wayne Brady 'Treated for Love Addiction' in Therapy as Robin Williams' Suicide Gave Him Wake-Up Call

Most Read
Barefoot Kanye West and Sheer Thong Bodysuit-Clad Bianca Censori Pack on PDA in Florence
Celebrity

Barefoot Kanye West and Sheer Thong Bodysuit-Clad Bianca Censori Pack on PDA in Florence

Winnie Harlow 'Confused' After Jamie Foxx's Accused of Anti-Semitism Over 'Fake Friends' Post

Winnie Harlow 'Confused' After Jamie Foxx's Accused of Anti-Semitism Over 'Fake Friends' Post

Lil Meech Appears to Taunt Summer Walker With Provocative Pic After Split

Lil Meech Appears to Taunt Summer Walker With Provocative Pic After Split

Dave Portnoy Says Kim Kardashian Should Be Dragged to Jail If She Attends Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Show

Dave Portnoy Says Kim Kardashian Should Be Dragged to Jail If She Attends Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Show

Jonah Hill Debuts Dramatic Hair Transformation Following Ex's Emotional Abuse Accusation

Jonah Hill Debuts Dramatic Hair Transformation Following Ex's Emotional Abuse Accusation

Leonardo DiCaprio Seemingly Breaks His Dating Rule After Hanging Out With 'Love Island' Star

Leonardo DiCaprio Seemingly Breaks His Dating Rule After Hanging Out With 'Love Island' Star

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade and Fiance Look 'Odd' During Lollapalooza Date

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade and Fiance Look 'Odd' During Lollapalooza Date

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Show PDA 'All the Time' in Real Life

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Show PDA 'All the Time' in Real Life

Draya Michele Spotted Out With 21-Year-Old NBA Star Jalen Green

Draya Michele Spotted Out With 21-Year-Old NBA Star Jalen Green