Sexyy Red Hits Back at 'Bully' Rolling Ray After He Dissed Her Look

After the former 'Catfish' star made a public comment that she looked 'terrible,' the 'Pound Town' hitmaker does not hold back in calling him a 'bully' through a social media post.

Aug 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sexyy Red has hit back at Rolling Ray. After the former "Catfish" star dissed her look, the "Pound Town" hitmaker did not hold back in sharing her reaction as she called him a "bully" in a social media post.

On Monday, August 7, the 25-year-old hip-hop artist clapped back at the TV personality's comment via Twitter. In a short and simple post, she tweeted, "He so disabled but wana be ah bully bthc paaaalease."

Sexyy Red called Rolling Ray a bully after he dissed her look.

One day before, Sexyy uploaded a series of her photos on the same social media platform. In the pictures, she could be seen wearing a revealing black top and paired it with a black mini skirt. She added a pair of black strappy high heels, black sunglasses and several layers of huge necklaces. She also had her long hair dyed in light green and orange.

In the photos shared in her August 6 tweet, the "Female Gucci Mane" spitter was striking a number of poses with stacks of money in her hands. Along with the snaps, she wrote, "Heard you want Ah stud I got the STD all I need is U." She added a kiss mark emoji.

It did not take long for Sexxy to receive online responses, including one from Rolling, for her photos. In the replies section of the tweet, the latter bluntly penned, "U look terrible friend, but u going keep that money on u so I aint mad! We all got our days." With an addition of a smiling face with heart eyes emoji, he then concluded, "I still love u."

Responding to Rolling's unwarranted comment, Sexyy let out a photo of her having several stacks of money on her lap. In the note accompanying the snap, she asked Ray, "You need ah new chair? @DMVMOSTFAMOUS."

Rolling quickly wrote back, "Girl u been holding that same stack in your hands since u first came out." He went on to say in the tweet, "U can tell u never had no real money before..!"

In a follow-up tweet, Rolling bragged, "Girl In the last 4-6 months I done touched over $100,000 , & invested over $30,000." He continued, "If u wanted a new wig u could've just asked me friend, You 25 years old & can't even get uh bank account in your name..!! Im 26 wit more than 3 of em & my rent over $3,000 uh month , I'll slap u."

In another tweet, Rolling added, "Never broke I'll buy your whole family! & have your dude cleaning my a** Let's really wake it up!!!!" He also shared a video documenting a huge amount of money being displayed on what appeared to be a table.

Sexyy Red and Rolling Ray got in social media feud.

In response to Rolling's latest tweet mentioning her, Sexyy simply replied, "Put dat disability money up chump."

