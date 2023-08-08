PETA Applauds 'Barbie' for Dressing Ryan Gosling's Ken in Faux Fur

Warner Bros. Pictures Movie

The animal rights organization applauded the hit movie, which stars Margot Robbie as Barbie, for dressing Ryan Gosling's doll character in a faux fur coat instead of the real thing.

AceShowbiz - "Barbie" has earned an approval from PETA. The animal rights organization applauded the hit movie for dressing Ryan Gosling's Ken doll in a faux fur coat instead of the real thing.

In an interview with TMZ, PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange gushed over the flick's wardrobe choice. "From his fabulous faux mink coat to his rad vegan leather boots, Ken serves looks that mirror actor Ryan Gosling's own kindness to animals and refusal to wear fur," Lisa stated.

The high popularity of the movie, which stars Margot Robbie as the iconic Mattel doll, makes Ken's white fur coat easily becomes a top pick for a Halloween costume. "PETA encourages everyone to be Kenough this Halloween by following in Gosling's footsteps and keeping animals' skins out of the mojo dojo casa house," Lisa added.

The praise aside, "Barbie" crew and cast recently celebrated a new milestone as it made history by making $1 billion at the global box office in just 17 days after it was released. Director Greta Gerwig also made history as she became the first woman to reach the milestone as a solo director.

Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros' president of domestic distribution in the U.S., said in a statement, "This is a watershed moment for 'Barbie', and no one but Greta Gerwig could have brought this cross-generational icon and her world to life in such a funny, emotional and entertaining story, one that is resonating with all four quadrants of moviegoers and literally turning the entire world pink. Long lines and repeat viewings prove that movies are back in a big, big way, and we look forward to seeing just how far 'Barbie' can go in the real world."

The movie has made $459 million in the U.S. and $572 million internationally. Margot previously revealed that she hopes people "form an opinion" of "Barbie", even if they don't like the movie.

