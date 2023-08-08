 

Kim Kardashian in Recovery After Suffering Broken Shoulder and Torn Tendon

Kim Kardashian in Recovery After Suffering Broken Shoulder and Torn Tendon
Instagram
Celebrity

After not being able to go to the gym for a few weeks because of her injuries, the 'Kardashians' star reveals that she's started working out again with her trainer Melissa Alcantara.

  • Aug 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian has suffered a broken shoulder and torn tendon, but she is now in recovery. "The Kardashians" star has told how she hasn't been able to go to the gym for a few weeks because of her injuries, but she is now working out again with her trainer Melissa Alcantara.

The 42-year-old reality TV star said on her Instagram Stories, "I broke my shoulder and tore the tendon so I've been out of the gym a few weeks but I'm back!". Kim and Melissa have worked together since 2017.

Speaking to PEOPLE in 2018 about first working with Kim, Melissa said, "They [the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' producers] were like, 'Are you available to train Kim on Monday?' I was like, 'Of course I'm available!' And it went from there. Kim told me, 'I love my body. I love the way it looks and I love my hips.' She just wanted more muscle. She wanted bigger hamstrings, which accentuates the entire leg. And she wants those cut arms and abs!"

  Editors' Pick

In May, Kim - who has kids North, 10, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and four-year-old Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West - admitted she loves to smell a guy's scent "even in the gym", and said straight teeth are one of her "biggest turn ons". Speaking on "The Kardashians" about her "check list" for a dream man, she said, "Number one, protect me. Number two, fight for me. Number three, good hygiene. I mean, that's a given. I think I should even take that off. Calm, no mom or dad issues, patient, supportive, genuinely happy for me, successful and good teeth."

"[I want] my friends and family to love him, role model for my kids, especially that my boys can look up to. Teeth are like one of my biggest turn ons. The straighter, the hornier I'll get. Just kidding, but not kidding. I want to love their scent, even in the gym, let's get facials together, can read a room, let's do lasers, has their own s*** going on, also adaptable, I love hair, respect to others, especially when no one is watching, let's do ice baths together, teeth, good teeth," she added.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Sexyy Red Hits Back at 'Bully' Rolling Ray After He Dissed Her Look

Bella Hadid Denies Checking Into Rehab Amid Health Issues
Related Posts
Kim Kardashian Advocates for Master P's Brother's Prison Release in Louisiana: He's Innocent

Kim Kardashian Advocates for Master P's Brother's Prison Release in Louisiana: He's Innocent

Kim Kardashian Shocks Interviewer With Her Friendly and Down-to-Earth Personality

Kim Kardashian Shocks Interviewer With Her Friendly and Down-to-Earth Personality

Kim Kardashian Pens Grandmother MJ Sweet Tribute on Her 89th Birthday

Kim Kardashian Pens Grandmother MJ Sweet Tribute on Her 89th Birthday

Kim Kardashian Proud of Herself for Staying Single After Pete Davidson Split

Kim Kardashian Proud of Herself for Staying Single After Pete Davidson Split

Latest News
Bella Hadid Denies Checking Into Rehab Amid Health Issues
  • Aug 08, 2023

Bella Hadid Denies Checking Into Rehab Amid Health Issues

Kim Kardashian in Recovery After Suffering Broken Shoulder and Torn Tendon
  • Aug 08, 2023

Kim Kardashian in Recovery After Suffering Broken Shoulder and Torn Tendon

Madonna Dons Own Merch During New York City Stroll After Confirming She'll Perform Again
  • Aug 08, 2023

Madonna Dons Own Merch During New York City Stroll After Confirming She'll Perform Again

Ryan Reynolds Set to Be Honored With Order of British Columbia
  • Aug 08, 2023

Ryan Reynolds Set to Be Honored With Order of British Columbia

Sandra Bullock's Sister Hails Her as 'Amazing' Caretaker for Late BF Bryan Randall in Sweet Tribute
  • Aug 08, 2023

Sandra Bullock's Sister Hails Her as 'Amazing' Caretaker for Late BF Bryan Randall in Sweet Tribute

Sexyy Red Hits Back at 'Bully' Rolling Ray After He Dissed Her Look
  • Aug 08, 2023

Sexyy Red Hits Back at 'Bully' Rolling Ray After He Dissed Her Look

Most Read
Barefoot Kanye West and Sheer Thong Bodysuit-Clad Bianca Censori Pack on PDA in Florence
Celebrity

Barefoot Kanye West and Sheer Thong Bodysuit-Clad Bianca Censori Pack on PDA in Florence

Kai Cenat Released From Jail After He Got Arrested for Causing Giveaway Mayhem

Kai Cenat Released From Jail After He Got Arrested for Causing Giveaway Mayhem

Winnie Harlow 'Confused' After Jamie Foxx's Accused of Anti-Semitism Over 'Fake Friends' Post

Winnie Harlow 'Confused' After Jamie Foxx's Accused of Anti-Semitism Over 'Fake Friends' Post

Lil Baby Sparks Chatters After Being Spotted With Some Ink Despite Saying He'd Never Get a Tattoo

Lil Baby Sparks Chatters After Being Spotted With Some Ink Despite Saying He'd Never Get a Tattoo

Jennifer Aniston Accused of Throwing Jamie Foxx Under the Bus After Liking His 'Antisemitism' Post

Jennifer Aniston Accused of Throwing Jamie Foxx Under the Bus After Liking His 'Antisemitism' Post

Jonah Hill Debuts Dramatic Hair Transformation Following Ex's Emotional Abuse Accusation

Jonah Hill Debuts Dramatic Hair Transformation Following Ex's Emotional Abuse Accusation

Dave Portnoy Says Kim Kardashian Should Be Dragged to Jail If She Attends Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Show

Dave Portnoy Says Kim Kardashian Should Be Dragged to Jail If She Attends Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Show

Lil Meech Appears to Taunt Summer Walker With Provocative Pic After Split

Lil Meech Appears to Taunt Summer Walker With Provocative Pic After Split

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade and Fiance Look 'Odd' During Lollapalooza Date

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade and Fiance Look 'Odd' During Lollapalooza Date