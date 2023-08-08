Kim Kardashian in Recovery After Suffering Broken Shoulder and Torn Tendon

Instagram Celebrity

After not being able to go to the gym for a few weeks because of her injuries, the 'Kardashians' star reveals that she's started working out again with her trainer Melissa Alcantara.

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian has suffered a broken shoulder and torn tendon, but she is now in recovery. "The Kardashians" star has told how she hasn't been able to go to the gym for a few weeks because of her injuries, but she is now working out again with her trainer Melissa Alcantara.

The 42-year-old reality TV star said on her Instagram Stories, "I broke my shoulder and tore the tendon so I've been out of the gym a few weeks but I'm back!". Kim and Melissa have worked together since 2017.

Speaking to PEOPLE in 2018 about first working with Kim, Melissa said, "They [the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' producers] were like, 'Are you available to train Kim on Monday?' I was like, 'Of course I'm available!' And it went from there. Kim told me, 'I love my body. I love the way it looks and I love my hips.' She just wanted more muscle. She wanted bigger hamstrings, which accentuates the entire leg. And she wants those cut arms and abs!"

In May, Kim - who has kids North, 10, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and four-year-old Psalm with ex-husband Kanye West - admitted she loves to smell a guy's scent "even in the gym", and said straight teeth are one of her "biggest turn ons". Speaking on "The Kardashians" about her "check list" for a dream man, she said, "Number one, protect me. Number two, fight for me. Number three, good hygiene. I mean, that's a given. I think I should even take that off. Calm, no mom or dad issues, patient, supportive, genuinely happy for me, successful and good teeth."

"[I want] my friends and family to love him, role model for my kids, especially that my boys can look up to. Teeth are like one of my biggest turn ons. The straighter, the hornier I'll get. Just kidding, but not kidding. I want to love their scent, even in the gym, let's get facials together, can read a room, let's do lasers, has their own s*** going on, also adaptable, I love hair, respect to others, especially when no one is watching, let's do ice baths together, teeth, good teeth," she added.

