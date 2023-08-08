 

Pregnant Chrisean Rock Claims 'Evil' Blueface Threatened to Kill Her and Kick Her Stomach

Pregnant Chrisean Rock Claims 'Evil' Blueface Threatened to Kill Her and Kick Her Stomach
During a social media livestream, the 'Word to My Brother' raptress spills that the 'Disrespectful' rapper threatened her when they were in a hotel room in Las Vegas.

AceShowbiz - Chrisean Rock has made shocking claims against "evil" Blueface. During livestreaming on a social media platform, the "Word to My Brother" raptress accused the "Disrespectful" rapper of threatening to kill her and kick her stomach while she is pregnant.

On Sunday, August 6, the 23-year-old spitter recounted the traumatic experience she got from her former partner through an Instagram Live session. "He get in my face for real and this is the evilest s**t Ive ever seen him do, and nobody deserves that s**t," she recalled. "He's like, 'Schoolyard Crip b***h, look a killer in his eyes. You don't think I'll kill you? And kick you in the stomach and you be bleeding for months?' "

"Then he took my phone to make sure I wasn't recording, none of that," Chrisean continued recounting. "Long story short, I try to get up and he like, 'Make one more step to the door…' All this s**t he doing trying to cap like he cool. Bro, you was fake trying to put fear in my heart at one point."

During the livestream, the raptress also spilled on what went on before he threatened her. "When I was five months pregnant, we was in Vegas and he tried to lay down his rules," she shared. "He's like, 'B***h, don't talk to that b***h.' I'm like, 'Okay.' So we go with the homies and s**t, and the homies girl is being too friendly to Blue. Whatever, she's from a whole different race. Its her culture."

Chrisean went on to say that she told the woman to keep her distance from Blueface or she would "smack the s**t" out of her. She added, "B***h just started crying. I don't even know what happened. So I started feeling low-key bad for the b***h like, 'Damn, why the f**k is she crying?' So Blue was like, 'Stop talking to her.' And I get what you said Blue, but don't disrespect me while you're telling me what to do."

"So they tried to pull off, and they did some weird s**t, some evil s**t. I don't even wanna say what he did because I'm pregnant," she further elaborated. "I get in the homie's car cause he acting like he about to zap out, he about to go to jail for beating the s**t out of me. So he get away, cool."

Chrisean continued to detail that she later booked a flight to leave Las Vegas, but Blueface started to spam her to find out where she was. The "Vibe" rapper then decided to go back to their hotel room to see him. It was then that Blue began losing control of his temper and threatening her.

